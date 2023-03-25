Here Are All The Special Songs Taylor Performed One-Night-Only On Her Eras Tour

The Eras Tour truly is the gift that keeps on giving for Swifties. Not only is the set list for Swift’s career-spanning 2023 tour absolutely packed with all the hits, but Swift made sure that each specific audience got an extra-special experience by performing a couple of cult classic tracks at each tour date. Because of this, no two Eras Tour shows are the same, since Swift changes up which two surprise songs she sings at each stop. But don’t feel like you’re missing out too much — fans have shared tons of videos capturing these mystery songs online. Here are all the special one-night-only Eras Tour performances that fans will always remember.

As if getting to hear beloved tracks from all 10 of Swift’s albums in one tour wasn’t enough, the musical superstar made an exciting announcement about her Eras Tour set list during the opening concert. Toward the end of the tour’s first show on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona, Swift told the crowd that she’s planning to perform acoustic versions of two songs from her vast library each night that aren’t usually in her set list. And that she wouldn’t repeat those specific songs on any other nights of the tour.

“So the plan, the goal, would be to play different songs every night and never repeat one,” Swift told the cheering audience, before giving a caveat: “Unless I mess it up so badly that I have to do it over again in another city.”

So far, Swift has held true to her promise, switching up the 36th and 37th songs with new surprise performances in her set list for each show. Here are all the mystery songs she’s blessed fans with.

March 17 (Glendale, AZ)

Swift kicked off the new tradition with an acoustic performance of her Folklore track “Mirrorball.”

She then threw it all the way back to the beginnings of her career with “Tim McGraw.”

March 18 (Glendale, AZ)

Night two saw Swift delivering a performance of “This Is Me Trying.”

She followed that up with her Red ballad “State of Grace.”

March 24 (Las Vegas, NV)

In Vegas, Swift performed another nostalgic throwback, “Our Song.”

And then she snapped back to the present with the debut live performance of her Midnights track “Snow on the Beach.”