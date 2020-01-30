Taylor Swift has made many famous friends over the years, like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and Karlie Kloss, but she'll never forget her day-one bestie: Abigail Anderson. The two met as teenagers in Nashville, Tennessee, and, while both have taken totally different career paths, Swift and Anderson have never lost touch. In fact, Swift involves Anderson in some of her greatest career moments, and Anderson has, likewise, included Swift in all her personal milestones. If you're wondering who Abigail Anderson is, exactly, know she's so much more than Swift's bestie.

OG Swifties are familiar with Anderson already, as she appeared in some of Swift's earliest music videos for "Teardrops on My Guitar," "Picture to Burn," and "I'm Only Me When I'm With You" — all released in 2009 as part of Swift's self-titled debut album.

Following the release of Taylor Swift, the singer referenced her bestie in her 2009 single "Fifteen" off her second studio album, Fearless. In the song, Swift details how she experienced heartbreak for the first time during her freshman year of high school. Feeling alone, she suddenly met someone who would become her forever best friend.

"You sit in class next to a red-head named Abigail and soon enough you're best friends," Swift sings. Soon after the song's release, Anderson starred in Swift's "Fifteen" music video as well.

In the next decade of Swift's career, Anderson continued to be there for her famous friend, including at the 2015 Grammy Awards.

She also made yet another music video appearance in Swift's 2016 "New Romantics" video.

Clearly, a lot has changed since Swift and Anderson's high school days. While Swift has become one of the world's greatest popstars, Anderson attended Kansas University on a swimming scholarship and, ever since graduating, she's been working with veterans from World War II to ensure they receive proper compensation.

Swift opened up about her bestie's career in a 2014 interview with ET. "It couldn't be more different from my career or Lena [Dunham]'s career, but the fact that she is so passionate about what she does allows her to be able to relate to me on that level," Swift said.

In 2016, Anderson got engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Matt Lucier, who is a photographer. The two wed in September 2017, and Swift was one of Anderson's bridesmaids.

Apart from supporting Swift's musical career, Anderson's Instagram shows she enjoys taking vacations with her husband, going to the bar with friends, and walking her dog at the local park. She's also a huge Spice Girls fan, as they're the only group that can make Anderson join a karaoke sesh with Swift. Most recently, she dressed as Posh Spice for a New Year's Eve party.

Although the two friends' lives couldn't be any more different, they make sure to meet up every few months. After catching up at Gigi Hadid's 24th birthday party in April 2019, the two friends saw each other again at Swift's 30th birthday bash in December.

With Swift and Anderson having gone through so much together over the years, it's clear they'll remain friends forever.