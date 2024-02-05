Heading into the 2024 Grammys, Swifties were so focused on Reputation re-release Easter eggs that nobody saw Taylor Swift’s even bigger announcement coming. When Swift took to the stage to accept her award for Best Pop Vocal Album (her 13th Grammy overall), she shocked everyone by revealing her next release wouldn’t be one of her old albums, but a completely new one. That’s right — the dramatically named The Tortured Poets Department is coming soon, and the department chairman has already revealed the cover.

As she’s wont to do, Swift pulled a fast one on Swifties on Feb. 4. Rather than announcing Reputation (Taylor’s Version) as her diehard fans had theorized, the pop star used her moment on the Grammys stage to unveil her 11th studio album.

Swift revealed the new collection will be titled The Tortured Poets Department, a name that seems to hold the promise of the songwriter’s most literary pieces to date. Immediately after the announcement, Swift uploaded the album cover to her Instagram, and it might be her moodiest cover art yet.

As you await the new album’s release, here’s every single details Swifties should know.

The First Lyrics Are Full Of Imagery

Along with dropping the album’s cover art, Swift also included a few song lyrics in the announcement post.

As I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick, of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink

It’s unclear which song this is teasing, but it could be a verse from the one track that’s been revealed so far.

1 Song Title Has Already Been Revealed

Taylor Swift’s online store divulged a bunch of intriguing details about The Tortured Poets Department, including the name of one bonus track: “The Manuscript.” The site also confirmed that alongside “The Manuscript,” the album will consist of 16 tracks.

The Release Date Is So Soon

Swift also surprised fans with the Tortured Poets Department release date. Her new era will begin on April 19.