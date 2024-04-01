Eclipse season is halfway over, but you’re not out of the woods yet. Hot on the heels of March’s lunar eclipse in Libra, the 2024 total solar eclipse in Aries is on its way to inspire bold and passionate impulses for initiating new projects, asserting personal desires, and stepping into leadership roles.

Happening on April 8 at exactly 2:21 p.m. EST, this rare event — which hasn’t been visible in the U.S. since 2017 and won’t be seen again from the States until 2044 (!) — marks a brand-new chapter of life, with a focus on your self-development and personal identity. It's a time to consider what needs to change to better align with your individual path.

The Tea On *Total* Solar Eclipses Vs. All The Others

Solar eclipses take place when the moon passes between Earth and the sun. During a total solar eclipse, the moon completely blocks the sunlight, which darkens the atmosphere from your view on planet Earth.

Often referred to as a super potent new moon in astrology, solar eclipses are catalysts for change, ushering in powerful new beginnings between now and the next six months. This marks a potent time for growth and transformation, where one can essentially break free from old patterns and embrace new ways of being.

During a total solar eclipse, the “total blockage” of the sun’s light can be interpreted as a symbol of your next move, but since you can’t see in the dark, it can also serve as a reminder to trust the process despite the fear that comes with surrendering to the unknown.

Here’s what the 2024 total solar eclipse in Aries has in store for your sun and rising sign:

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21-April 19)

The old Aries can't come to the phone right now. Your personal transformation takes precedence at this time, as the solar eclipse signals profound shifts in both your personal and professional life.

You'll also be presented with the opportunity to shed old layers and heal past wounds, which could lead to significant growth. This will be a time for honest evaluation, particularly around issues surrounding your identity and levels of assertion.

Confronting deeper motivations and unresolved matters will also be at the forefront. Let go of what no longer serves you to set the stage for healthier relationship dynamics.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 19-May 21)

Is there something inhibiting you from stepping into your authenticity, Taurus? In addition to confronting your hidden fears and inhibitions, this eclipse marks a profound time for inner healing and self-discovery.

Emphasizing the areas of life where you've consciously or unconsciously held back, this astro event will invite you to go within and uncover what's really lurking beneath the surface.

You’ll also be urged to take a closer look at your aspirations, social networks, and sense of belonging in the world. Fortunately, personal breakthroughs and unexpected growth are on the horizon.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21-June 22)

Reflection is the name of the game, Gemini. New beginnings are headed your way, specifically regarding friendship, community affairs, and your visions of the future.

The only greater focus will be on your career or role as a leader. Patience and discipline are also required at this time, but your hard work and perseverance will pay off eventually.

Pay attention to your intuition, as the cosmos could bring unexpected insights and spiritual downloads. An opportunity for transformation, these revelations could influence your approach to both personal and professional decisions.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 22-July 20)

Take the lead, Cancer. April's solar eclipse marks a pivotal moment in your professional life. Although past wounds may resurface, consider this is an opportunity to heal and shift your overall trajectory.

The cosmos will also take you into unknown territory. Whether through education or travel, patience is key as you expand your horizons.

Unexpected changes and breakthroughs to your social circles are coming. Embrace these shifts and opportunities for change, as they are opening doors to new ideas and networks that align with your aspirations.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 20-Aug. 21)

You're changing your outlook on life, Leo. Whether through education or travel, April's total solar eclipse marks a period of growth and expansion. It's time to step out of your comfort zone and explore new ideas and cultures.

Your shared resources, emotional bonds, and other sources of income will be tested. You may find yourself navigating a delicate balance between asserting yourself in these areas and handling responsibilities with sensitivity and patience.

The astro energy could also lead to some breakthroughs in your career. This could manifest as sudden opportunities, new job offers, or a complete change in your professional life.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 21-Sept. 22)

A period of introspection and transformation awaits you, Virgo. You’ll be presented with the opportunity to take a deeper look at your closest relationships. (2024’s first Mercury retrograde encourages careful communication regarding any sensitive topics.)

Simultaneously, the cosmos will call for a responsible and mature approach in your one-on-one connections. Although some challenges may require patience and perseverance, this will ultimately lead to stronger, more enduring bonds.

There may also be some unexpected opps to explore new places. This could be your chance to break away from a monotonous routine or mindset as a way to broaden your worldview.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 22-Oct. 21)

April's solar eclipse marks a significant turning point in your relationships. A time for healing and reevaluating your value systems, things are bound to change when regarding the way you connect with others. The influence of Mercury retrograde also calls for discernment and thoughtful communication.

Whether for work or health, there’s a definite need for structure in your daily routines. You may find yourself working harder to establish more efficient practices and boundaries.

Meanwhile, there will be an element of unpredictability in your shared finances and emotional bonds. Find comfort in the chaos, as this could lead to a new understanding of what you deeply value.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 21-Nov. 22)

Your daily routines and acts of service are under the spotlight, Scorpio. This not only brings profound healing, but also new perspectives to your day-to-day life. With Mercury retrograde in the mix, patience and clear communication are crucial as misunderstandings are likely to occur.

A period of discipline and perseverance is also in your future, specifically when it comes to your creative pursuits and unique self-expression. You might feel a push-pull dynamic between responsibilities and creative or recreational pursuits.

Sudden shifts or unexpected developments could also occur. These changes could be exciting, bringing new energy and opportunities for growth in your relationships, whether personally or professionally.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22-Dec. 19)

This is a transformative time for your self-expression, Sagittarius. The first solar eclipse of the year is offering you a chance to step into your authenticity and immerse yourself in passion projects that essentially set your soul on fire.

There will also be a greater focus on your home and family matters. This, in turn, will require a balanced approach between the need for patience versus the desire to assert yourself.

The cosmos could also manifest in surprising shifts and unexpected breakthroughs in your overall well-being. Pay special attention to your place of work and your self-care regimen.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 19-Jan. 20)

Everything from your personal life to your family dynamics is about to experience an upgrade, Capricorn. The solar eclipse is activating your innermost feelings and what you consider to be familiar. A time of deep emotional revelations and changes, this is an opportunity to reassess and strengthen your inner world and personal foundation.

There will also be an emphasis on disciplined thinking and communication. It’s an ideal time for focused learning and careful consideration, specifically when partaking in important conversations.

And is love in the air? It looks like there could be exciting developments in the areas of creativity and romance. Either way, the cosmos will bring you a breath of fresh air, encouraging you to embrace new forms of self-expression and joy.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20-Feb. 19)

April's solar eclipse brings transformation and renewal to your communication sector and immediate environment. If there are unresolved matters that need to be addressed between you and your siblings or peers, this could also come up for review between now and the next six months.

Your finances and personal values will take center stage. The celestial synergy calls for a disciplined approach to managing your resources, as it will be a time to reassess what truly matters to you so you can align your spending and saving habits accordingly.

Exhilarating and slightly chaotic changes are coming to your domestic life. Expect the unexpected in your living situation, or perhaps new insights that shift your perspective on home and family.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 20-March 20)

Your sense of self-worth is undergoing a massive shift, Pisces. This is especially true with April's solar eclipse bringing emphasis to your values and finances. Past issues related to self-esteem or perhaps financial insecurity may resurface, but only for the sake of your healing.

As you pursue your goals, there will be a need for assertive yet disciplined action. This cosmic tug-of-war supports your efforts to manifest your personal and professional desires with determination.

The astrological energy also signals unexpected changes or opportunities that could arise in your immediate environment or via your exchanges. This may bring learning experiences or lead to perspective shifts, offering new insights and ways of thinking.