How To Use The Power Of A New Moon To Right Your Wrongs From Last Month

Everyone looks forward to the full moon. I mean, the full moon is the culmination of all the powers that be, the spark that lights your wildest instincts, and the last shove of energy that takes you over the edge of change. With that round, glowing rock hanging over the sky, everything feels more magical, even if you don't believe in magic. But, what happens when the moon decides to take a hiatus? The night becomes a thick shadow without the moon's mystical gleam, but the stars pop through the darkness with enhanced brightness. There's something calm about this time; something renewing, as though nothing is expected from you and you're allowed to simply... be. There's a reason for this energetic shift and the spiritual meaning of a new moon is, in fact, just as important as that of the full moon.

Because the earth, the sun, and the moon are all perfectly in line, the new moon meaning is all about spiritual realignment. This phase of the lunar cycle — along with the full moon — are the most defining phases of the lunar cycle, and they’re both interconnected. To put it simply: The full moon is all about completion and the new moon is just the beginning.

What Is A New Moon?

So, what is a new moon (at least according to astrology)? The new moon is a moment of rebirth. As the waxing phase journeys on, the moon grows and matures until it reaches its ripest point: the full moon. As the waning phase recedes the moon — turning it into a thin crescent, then dissolving it completely — that end of this cycle comes to a close.

Each lunar cycle, you are continually reincarnated, so to speak. Your spirit is filled with strength, ideas, power, and courage as the moon builds up to a full moon. As it dissipates, you are relieved of that power, and it's during a new moon that you can ruminate on your decisions, on your experiences, and rejuvenate yourself so you can start all over again.

The new moon is symbolic of the second chance you will always be given. If everything went wrong by the time of the full moon, and you made every mistake you could have possibly made, then the new moon will always give you an opportunity to start over. This is why the new moon is the perfect time to meditate, journal, organize, and plan your next move. The new moon's purifying energy is there to aid you in your reflection.

A Ritual To Clarify Your Intentions

On a new moon, it's always a good idea to write down your intentions for the upcoming month and ask the universe for assistance in realizing them. Spells and rituals that are about beginning again, banishing the old, and moving on are always best if done on the new moon. While you can always cultivate your own ritual, here's a simple one that'll do just the trick. You'll need:

Sea salt

Your favorite sacred herb, incense, or resin

1 White candle

Pen and paper

Any herbs or essential oils that you love (optional)

The Ritual:

First, light the sacred smoke of your choosing (such as sage, rosemary, frankincense, etc.) and allow the smoke to wash over your body and to cleanse your space. Once the smoke has filled every corner of your home (or at least the room where you will be performing the ritual), open a window to allow the negative energy to escape along with the smoke.

Then, draw yourself a hot bath and pour sea salt, herbs, and a few drops of essential oils into the water. Take time to relax. Perhaps shut your eyes and imagine a white light surrounding you, removing all the toxic thoughts, feelings, and attitudes from your body. Once you are finished, think that as the water disappears down the drain, your negative energy goes with it.

Now, sit at your altar (a table works), light the candle, and write down your intentions in a positive manner, as though they've already been manifested. For example, you would write, "I am a beautiful, hard working painter" instead of "I won't be impatient while I'm painting." The wording here is very important; any negative words like "can't," "won't," or "not" will obscure your true intentions.

Once you are finished, take time to meditate on your intentions then let the candle burn all the way through. Tape the paper to your mirror or keep it on your bedside table so you'll always be reminded of them.