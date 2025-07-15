Forget tomato girl summer, Hailey Bieber is all about the citrus instead. The Rhode beauty founder just released her newest Peptide Lip Tint shade in sunny yellow Lemontini, which she’s actually been teasing for weeks.

On June 8, the 28-year-old posted an Instagram dump with the caption, “lemon drop martinis all summer long.” In some of the photos shared, Bieber can be seen wearing lemonade nails. Little did fans know, the yellow manicure was just an easter egg for what was to come. Bieber officially announced the Lemontini Peptide Lip Tint on July 2, which is now available to purchase online.

The all-new gold, shimmer gloss has a lemon cocktail flavor, and is made with Rhode’s newest Peptide Lip Treatment and Tint formula. The brand took fans’ feedback into consideration and created the same gloss you know and love, but with a smoother texture that’s meant to last longer. The Lemontini shade is the first version of Rhode’s new formula to release, while the rest of the lip collection will transition over on Aug. 14.

In addition to the lip tint, Rhode has a matching Summer Lip Case ($38) in yellow as well as a Rhode Bubble Bag ($28) for traveling or taking your fave products with you to the beach. Fans were able to join the waitlist for each Lemontini-inspired product prior to its drop on July 14 at 9 a.m. PT. A Rhode representative tells Elite Daily that this collection is limited edition, which “means while supplies last” with no plans for a restock. Basically, you’ll want to act fast if the lemon vibes are calling you.

If you want to try the new Peptide Lint Tint formula as well as Rhode’s new Glazing Mist, there is a $74 Summer Kit available. This three-piece set comes with a Glazing Mist, Pocket Blush in your choice of Tan Line or Sun Soak, and Peptide Lip Tint in Lemontini along with the yellow Bubble Bag.

TikToker @bonitravo got to try the Lemontini Peptide Lip Tint early, and said the sheer, gold gloss smells “refreshing.” She could also taste the lemon cocktail flavor, and compared the texture to having lemon-infused water on her lips.

If you’re curious to try the buildable Lemontini shade and pucker up with Bieber’s go-to summer gloss, shop the upgraded Peptide Lip Tint now along with these other new items: