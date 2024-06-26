The demand for Hailey Bieber’s beauty brand, Rhode, is so high, fans are willing to brave the scorching summer sun for hoursss to get their hands on the latest drops.

On Saturday, June 22, Rhode announced its first-ever pop-up shop, aptly dubbed the Rhode Pocket-Sized Pop-Up, to celebrate the launch of the brand’s all-new (and already-viral) Pocket Blush. It’s located at 127 Greene St in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood, free to enter, and open from 11 a.m - 7 p.m. ET through July 3.

Two days later, on Monday, June 24, the shop opened its doors for the first time. Since it’s first-come, first-served, a wrap-around line was inevitable. And with the pop-up living up to its “pocket-sized” name, the space is quite tight, which means it can only host small groups of people at a time, making long waits all the more likely.

TikToker Summer Nelson said she headed over around 6:30 a.m. on opening day, and waited in line for six hours before she was able to enter. Another fan, who goes by @yikeshikes on TikTok, said she got to the pop-up at 10 a.m. — an hour before it was scheduled to open — and was told the line was closed for the day.

By Wednesday, June 26, the pop-up’s popularity hasn’t shown signs of dimming, with lines continuing to wrap around the corner before it opens. This has everyone on TikTok who hasn’t made their way over begging for explanations. “Can’t you just buy the same thing(s) online?” asked one user. “Do people not have to work or something?” asked another in regard to the hours-long waits.

If you’re hoping to secure the bag but want to avoid standing outside in 90-degree weather for who knows how long, here’s what you need to know about the Rhode Pocket-Sized Pop-Up:

There’s Limited & Exclusive Merch *Not* Available Online

Multiple shades of the highly anticipated Pocket Blush are available at the pop-up, as well as Rhode’s ever-popular Peptide Lip Tint and more fan-faves. What the limited-time shop has that’s a bit more rare are limited-edition colors of Bieber’s viral Lip Case and an exclusive shade of Pocket Blush that can only be found at the Rhode pop-up: Sprinkle.

The “warm, pearly pink shade,” which is only available this week at the NYC space, is seemingly the most coveted product for BeautyTok stans, but many have also been pleasantly surprised to find some products that are currently out of stock online — like the Watermelon Slice lip treatment — available in the pop-up as well.

It’s first and foremost a place to snag your fave Rhode products, but you can also snap some cute mirror selfies like baby bump Bieber did when she stopped by.

The Best Time To Visit The Rhode Pop-Up To Avoid Long Lines

Although the line was capped before the shop opened on Day 1, some fans said they found success going later in the days that followed. TikToker @emmaspics wrote, “You don’t need to be there super early girlies!!” after she got in line at 4 p.m. on Day 2; the line was capped at 4:30 p.m.

Mind you, this was a random weekday; the weekend may be a different story, so be sure to check out Rhode’s IG Story to find out whether the line is closed for the day you plan to go as you head out the door.

To help with the warm weather, pack along some good SPF, a water bottle, fan, and maybe something for shade like an umbrella or hat. The brand has been passing out snacks like the Cosmic Bliss Strawberry Glaze ice cream and Boxed Water, but you don’t want to count on those as the only things to keep you cool.

For anyone who can’t make it out to the pop-up, you can find a lot of products available on Rhode’s website. Though certain Pocket Blush shades are currently sold out online, you can join the waitlist to be notified when they’re back in stock.