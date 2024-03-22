This leak-proof design is *everything*.
You hear it time and time again: Hydration is everything. This is even more true when you’re out in the sun all day, every day (likeee during spring break, perhaps?). Drinking water is key for glowing skin, mental clarity, and other health benefits. Meanwhile, pouring that water in a chic bottle or tumbler is key for staying on trend, as well as emotional support. (Seriously, there’s a reason emotional support water bottles have over 43 million views on TikTok.)
The viral infatuation with the perfect water bottle or tumbler started on Instagram and TikTok in 2019, and five years later, it’s still a constant quest on the apps — and the frontrunner is constantly changing. As someone who has always been picky about my water bottles, I’ve been paying close attention to the most popular of them, testing out selects from brands like Stanley, Owala, and BrüMate.
While assessing these tumblers and bottles, my main criteria included ease of use, temperature control, and leak-ability. I wanted to find a tumbler I’d be willing to stick to — after all, the point of purchasing these reusable bottles is to be more environmentally friendly.
Below, you’ll find my honest reviews of popular water bottles and tumblers from five different brands. Each model was slightly different, but made similar promises of durability, temp control, and leak-proof designs. (I also rated them on aesthetics because... duh.)
Final Thoughts
Whether you’ve invested in a whole Stanley cup collection or are more interested in the Owala FreeSip, there’s a viral water tumbler or bottle for your hydration needs. Whatever you prefer — tumblers or bottles, straws or caps, custom or generic — there’s an option out there for everyone.
While testing these out, I felt a bit like a water bottle Goldilocks, looking for one that was *just* right. When I finally found it, it took me by surprise. Though I prefer the Stanley colors over other brands’ and love Owala’s spout duo, the BrüMate’s leak-proof design made it my shock fave.