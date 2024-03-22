The it girl of viral water tumblers, Stanley has plenty of vacuum-insulated designs. The most viral design — the Quencher — comes in over 24 colors and five sizes (14 oz, 20 oz, 30 oz, 40 oz, 64 oz). For my review, I tried out the 40 oz size.

Key features:

Keeps liquids hot up to seven hours; cold up to 11 hours; and iced up to 48 hours

Dishwasher-safe

Lifetime warranty

Comfort-grip handle

Fits most car cupholders

Pros:

The Stanley cup has gone mega-viral — so much so that people were reselling the limited-edition $50 Target Valentine’s Day Stanleys for $350. Although the hype surrounding the tumbler has somewhat faded since then, it’s still a great go-to if you prefer a classic.

The cup effectively keeps liquids cold, hot, or iced. (Plus, the fact that it’s dishwasher-safe means that you can switch it up, using it for coffee one day and water the next.) With plenty of color choices and size options, this is a customizable cup that is pretty enough to be an accessory, and useful enough to be an essential.

Cons:

Compared to other tumblers and water bottles, it’s a lot less spill-resistant. It seems like the lid isn’t quite as well-sealed as other options, and the straw gets dislodged easily. You have approximately zero seconds to right the tumbler after knocking it over if you want to avoid a major spill.

Recently, there have also been reports surrounding lead in Stanley products, which is used for their vacuum insulation. The company released a statement, clarifying that "no lead is present on the surface of any Stanley product that comes into contact with the consumer nor the contents of the product." Instead, it’s in a disk on the bottom of the tumbler, covered with stainless steel.

With a price range of $20 to $60, the Quencher definitely has the potential to be on the more expensive side, so that’s also another ding in the cons column.

Overall Score: 4/5

If you love the look of a tumbler and want something pretty enough to carry with you everywhere (and hopefully stay more hydrated as a result), this is a great option. It hits all the marks as a lightweight tumbler with so many options to ensure it suits your tastes. Plus, a lifetime warranty is hard to beat and makes the higher price tag worth it.

The main downside is its spill potential. This is not a tumbler you should put in your work bag — even if you manage to keep it right side up, it’s prone to letting some liquid out. (And yes, this is based on a personal experience.)