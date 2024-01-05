If you thought the rush of shoppers was gone after Christmas, you thought wrong. TikToks of Target guests racing to grab limited-edition Stanley Valentine’s Day cups the second they’re placed on the shelves have gone viral on the FYP, and the collection — which started rolling out Dec. 31 in stores and on Target.com — has now sold out almost everywhere. If you missed your chance to get one of these elusive Stanley Cups, you might be one of the many hoping for a restock.

Fans who weren’t able to find the cups at their stores have taken to X, formerly Twitter, to ask Target when another drop might happen and share their predictions. One TikToker was so confident the cups would return to shelves that they said they were planning on skipping the crowds. On Target employee Kaitlin Sondae’s TikTok showing off the Stanley Valentine’s Day collection, they commented, “Ima just wait till they restock cause u cannot tell me that brand is not gonna come out with more.”

However, another user predicted that people who missed out were out of luck based on past Stanley drops, saying, “Stanley takes soo long to restock Target sometimes, so you can’t chance it missing out on a released color that you love. It may not return.”

Unfortunately, the last theory is true — the Valentine’s Day Stanley Cup collection will not be restocked. A spokesperson from Target tells Elite Daily the Valentine’s Day Stanley cups were only available while supplies last, so if you haven’t been able to find a pink or red Stanley Cup in your Target, it’s likely you won’t at all.

The Pink Starbucks x Stanley Cup Is Now Being Resold For Over $200

Regular Stanley cups have their share of hype, but this collection was particularly eye-catching. In particular, fans were loving a $50 shimmery pink Starbucks x Stanley Quencher in Target’s Valentine’s Day Stanley Cups collection. The special 40-ounce pink collab cup, which was sold exclusively in Starbucks stores at Target locations starting Jan. 3, even had some guests like TikToker @vincentmarcus camping out overnight to buy it. Resellers are now selling it for around $200 on eBay.

Starbucks

You could splurge to get the Stanley Cup from a reseller if you really want it. However, Target says that guests can look forward to more Stanley items in 2024 that include “new colors, prints, and collaborations with exciting brands,” so there may be another cup you want to save your money for next time.

After all, the Starbucks and Stanley Cup collabs are always a popular item. Along with their holiday merch collection, Starbucks released a limited-edition red Stanley Quencher in November 2023 that sold out quickly as well and also ended up being resold online for hundreds of dollars. The best way to get your hands on Starbucks’ next Stanley Quencher is to stay on top of their releases. Once you know when a new cup will be arriving in stores, you’ll want to be among the first people there when Target opens.

Other Stanley Quenchers That Are Perfect For Valentine’s Day

Of course, if your goal is just to get a cute Stanley Quencher in your favorite color, there are plenty of non-Starbucks Valentine’s Day versions on their website right now. For pink lovers, they have a Blush Gloss Deco 40-ounce Quencher for $50, and for those looking for a Valentine’s Day gift to get their partner, the Rosewood Glow 40-ounce Quencher is gorgeous and just $45.

You also have more Starbucks and Target collabs to come, so the Stanley love isn’t going anywhere in 2024.