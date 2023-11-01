The Pumpkin Spice Latte may be the drink of the fall season, but once Starbucks unveils its holiday menu, you know it’s the most wonderful time of the year. Along with the returning Peppermint Mocha and the new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, you can also find Starbucks’ holiday 2023 merch in stores this winter. And just like their viral Halloween slime cup, there are a few winter-themed merch items that are also sure to sell out quickly in this collection.

Starbucks cup collectors will definitely want to get their hands on the latest colors of prism cold cups to add to their stash, along with a matching ornament. The color palette of this entire collection is very reminiscent of those shiny baubles you’d finding hanging from a classic Christmas tree. The poinsettia red and icicle blue are very nostalgic, and pair well with a cozy hot cocoa or eggnog latte — whatever your drink of choice may be.

You can even do a bit of holiday shopping for your coffee-loving friends and family by picking up a tumbler or mug in Starbucks’ holiday collection to gift wrap with their fave blend of beans. There’s even a water bottle with the vibe of Taylor Swift’s Midnights era for you to stay hydrated all season long. To get an idea of what you want to buy before you go for your first coffee run of the holiday season, here’s a look at what merch you can find in stores and exclusively at Starbucks Reserve cafes.

Iridescent Winter White Cold Cups and Ornament ($13-$25) Starbucks The cups with the most potential for going viral on TikTok are these Iridescent Winter White ones that come in either a 24-ounce or 16-ounce size. There’s also an adorable matching ornament to hang on your tree. What makes these cups so cop-worthy is their luxe iridescent color that makes them look like magical snowflakes with pink and purple shades coming through.

Poinsettia Red Prism Cold Cups and Ornament ($13-$25) Starbucks Starbucks cold cups will also come in a poinsettia red color this holiday season, for a more classic option. This bougie version of Starbucks’ standard red cups come in both 24-ounce and 16-ounce sizes, as well as an ornament. Both of the cold cup colors — the red and iridescent white — will be available in Starbucks licensed stores, which also includes cafes inside grocery stores, airports, hotels, and retailers.

Geometric Rainbow Glass Mug ($17) Starbucks This geometric mug shimmers with rainbow colors the same way an icicle does in the winter with just the right light. It’s also looks like something Elsa would have in her ice castle in Frozen. While it appears to be icy, this 14-ounce mug is perfect warm drinks on those extra chilly days.

Peppermint Pink Prism Mug ($19) Starbucks For a slightly smaller mug in the collection, check out this peppermint pink option. It has the same prism design as the cold cups, and fits up to 12 ounces of your fave cocoa or eggnog latte. The pastel pink Barbiecore color is inspired by peppermint candy canes, and is so sweet.

Color Changing Hot Cup Set ($20) Starbucks The most budget-friendly item in the Starbucks holiday merch collection is this six-pack of color changing hot cups. Each one of the 16-ounce reusable cups transforms when you add a warm beverage to it. This is perfect when you’re shopping for multiple people, or just want to find a Secret Santa gift for $20 or less.

Ribbon Tumblers ($17) Starbucks Like the ribbons on a present, these colorful 16-ounce holiday tumblers really stand out. They’re also meant to keep your coffee warm when you’re on the go, so you can bring along a latte to keep you awake while Black Friday shopping or running some last-minute errands to prepare for the season. The hardest part will be deciding on a color between Lime Green, Bubblegum Pink, or Icicle Blue.

Deep Red Pleated Tumbler ($28) Starbucks This 16-ounce red pleated tumbler matches Starbucks’ Poinsettia Red Prism Cold Cups. It’s a classic color for the holidays, but the pleated design really makes it modern. This is a great essential if you’re planning on walking around the neighborhood to look at all the holiday decor. Just put your fave Starbucks seasonal mocha inside so you can keep warm as you go.

Winter Night Tumbler ($20) Starbucks This 12-ounce tumbler is a slightly smaller option from Starbucks’ holiday collection. It comes in a very Midnights blue shade that is perfect for Swifties who are also Starbucks lovers. This tall-sized cup is a great gift idea for your travel-loving bestie, so if you know someone going to one of Taylor Swift’s international Eras Tour shows in 2024, this is the cup for them.

Iridescent Siren Cold Cup ($20) Starbucks Another venti-sized cold cup in Starbucks’ winter collection is this Iridescent Siren cup, which comes with a matching lid and straw. It has Starbucks’ siren logo in the design against a vibrant iridescent background. Talk about mermaidcore vibes.

Icicle Blue Tumbler ($20) Starbucks While the cold cup is perfect for anyone who likes an iced coffee even in the winter, this tumbler is more for keeping you warm on snowy days. It has a similar siren design, but on an Icicle Blue cup. The only major difference is that this is for 12 ounces whereas the cold cup fits up to 24.

Glitter Red Cold Cup ($5) Starbucks The one Starbucks holiday merch item you’ll definitely want to add to your list is this 24-ounce red cup. It’s reusable, festive, and super budget-friendly. For just $5, you can treat all your friends and family to a cup they can use all season long.

Gradient Winter Blue Water Bottle ($28) Starbucks Staying hydrated is key — even in the wintertime. In between all those lattes and peppermint mochas, make sure to drink plenty of water in style with this 20-ounce bottle. This Starbucks merch is also for the Midnights era Swifties, thanks to its royal blue color that also has a gradient design. Since a water bottle is an Eras Tour essential to bring with you, you might want to get it if you’re planning on seeing Swift in 2024.

The Holiday Moment Gift Set ($47) Starbucks Starbucks will also be releasing some exclusive gift sets at their Reserve locations, which include this Holiday Moment one with a bag of the Starbucks Reserve Christmas 2023 coffee blend along with a festive mug. These special gifts will be available at Starbucks Reserve locations in Chicago, New York City, and Seattle this holiday season.

The Fa La La Brew Gift Set ($90) Starbucks For the serious coffee-lover in your friend group, you might want to get them this gift set from Starbucks Reserve. It comes with the exclusive Starbucks Reserve Christmas 2023 coffee blend, along with a custom coffee press and scoop. This is actually a great gift to get your college bestie since French press coffee is easy to make in your dorm room.

The Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew Coffee Gift Set ($67) Starbucks Cold brew fans will love this set from Starbucks Reserve. It comes with Starbucks Reserve Knob Creek Bourbon Barrel-Aged Guatemala coffee along with a mason jar. The coffee is aged in whiskey barrels to give it a unique and sophisticated flavor. After making your homemade cold brew, add some cold foam on top to get the perfect Starbucks drink at home.

The Mixologist Magic Gift Set ($85) Starbucks But first, coffee cocktail? If you’re a lover of espresso martinis, this Starbucks Reserve gift set is all you need to make a delicious and boozy drink. Complete your at-home coffee bar with a contoured shaker, strainer, and two-sided jigger.

The Starbucks Reserve Roastery-Inspired Microblend Gift Sets ($80) Starbucks Depending on which Starbucks Reserve you’re visiting this holiday season, you can also pick up one of these exclusive gift sets. Each one is inspired by that Reserve’s location, including New York, Chicago, and Seattle, and comes with a microblend of coffee from there. The sets also come with custom drinkware and handpicked chocolates to complement the coffee.

The Starbucks Reserve Roastery City Gift Sets ($40) Starbucks Another city-specific gift set you can only get at Starbucks Reserve is this set, which comes with a postcard, magnet, and mug inspired by either the New York, Chicago, or Seattle location. These are for true fans of Starbucks who also happen to be mug collectors.