Painting the world hot pink. Just weeks away from the Margot Robbie-led Barbie movie, a certain blond doll’s popularity has been skyrocketing. While Hollywood’s biggest stars have been decked out in bright shades of pink for the better part of the past year, it takes more than just a splash of fuchsia to create a full Barbiecore aesthetic; the best themed ‘fit needs everything from the proper fashion and — keeping true Barbie form — accessories.

Celebs like Kim Kardashian, Lizzo, Paris Hilton, and Megan Fox have all been spotted rocking monochromatic looks that blend big femme energy with Y2K touches. On occasion, celebs have even paired Barbie’s signature color with her classic platinum blond hair. Barbiecore colors have also taken over runway shows and red carpets, from Valentino’s Ready-to-Wear 2022 show to the Grammys. The combination of hot pink high fashion, celebrity style, and Barbie movie hype has brought us a surge of Barbiecore fashion inspo.

This hyper-pink trend is incredibly easy to style. Barbiecore is made of equal parts ‘90s and ‘00s nostalgia and, of course, Barbie’s signature color. The shades of pink may vary from bubblegum to fuchsia to neon, but the tone is usually super vibrant. Retro silhouettes and Y2K textures like crocheted fabric, metallics, and shiny vinyl have come together to deliver a megadose of Mattel’s biggest star. Ahead, you’ll find more than 20 accessories and clothing items that will bring the Barbiecore aesthetic to life.

This Barbiecore Item Is A Pair Of Rhinestone Heels Forever 21 x Barbie Rhinestone Block Heels Forever 21 $40 See on Forever 21 Forever 21 dropped an entire Barbie-inspired collection with a ton of fun prints, but these rhinestone block heels are everything. They could easily be worn by Margot Robbie herself in the upcoming movie, and the block heels give more stability to walk in because, while Barbie’s feet were made to wear heels, the same can’t be said for IRL people.

This Barbiecore Item Is A Pair Of Sunnies Movin' N Groovin' Sunglasses Aerie $16 $10 See on Aerie Even without a pink convertible, Aerie’s Movin’ N Groovin’ Sunglasses are a summer Barbie must-have. The octagon shape is a spin-off the classic round frames and will add a much-needed refresh to your sunnies collection.

This Barbiecore Item Is A Ribbed Tank Top Crop Tank Top H&M $10 See On H&M The Barbiecore aesthetic doesn’t have to cost you a (plastic) arm or leg. This hot pink crop tank top is only $10 and can seamlessly be worn from day to night.

This Barbiecore Item Is A Crossbody Bag Cross-Body Small Bag Mango $40 See on Mango Barbie is all about her accessories, and this fuchsia crossbody bag would fit right into her collection. The sleek exterior, gold details, and adjustable strap make it classic and versatile.

This Barbiecore Item Is A Crop Top Plus Pink Raw Hem Knit Crop Top Pretty Little Thing $30 $15 See on PrettyLittleThing Since she’s been an It Girl since ‘59, you better believe Barbie’s mastered being stylish and comfy at the same time. You can do the same with PrettyLittleThing’s Knit Crop Top. The knit fabric is super soft, but the raw hemline stays on trend.

This Barbiecore Item Is A See-Through Bag L-COOL Acrylic Shoulder Bag Amazon $21 See on Amazon While a crossbody bag is timeless, it doesn’t get much more modern than this clear box bag. The jelly, see-through look is super trendy right now, and the micro bag is a celeb fave.

This Barbiecore Item Is A Backpack I.N.C. International Concepts Mini Backpack Macy's $35 See on Macy's When you need to carry around a bit more than just the bare necessities, this mini backpack has your back. While it’s still technically a mini, it could likely fit a water bottle and makeup bag along with your keys, phone, and wallet.

This Barbiecore Item Is A Midi Dress Curvy Fit Draped Satin Dress H&M $30 See on H&M Behold, the perfect pink dress for almost any event. Throw it on with sneakers for a day of brunch and shopping or add a pair of sparkly heels for a night out.

This Barbiecore Item Is A Pair Of Chunky Earrings Sena Thick Matte Hoop Earrings Francesca's $21 $8 See on Francesca's Total Barbiecore requires pink from head to toe, and that includes jewelry. These chunky hoop earrings will upgrade your standard hoops for a bold statement.

This Barbiecore Item Is A Jumpsuit Hot Pink Wide-Leg Two-Piece Jumpsuit Lulu's $68 See on Lulu's Not needing to think too much when getting dressed is basically a necessity these days, and jumpsuits are a no-brainer, fashion-wise. Lulu’s Hot Pink Jumpsuit is made from a stretchy material so you can sit, jump, and run the world while still feeling totally comfortable.

This Barbiecore Item Is A Headband Padded Headband GAP $17 $6 See on GAP Barbie meets Blair Waldorf in this chic, padded headband. The baby pink color offers a more subtle approach to the Barbiecore trend, especially if you’re already decked out in hot pink.

This Barbiecore Item Is A Bodycon Dress I'm Yours Ruched Mini Bodycon Dress Rebdolls $50 $35 See on Rebdolls Go full Barbie for a night out in Rebdolls’ Bodycon Dress. It’s machine washable, made of stretchy fabric, and comes in sizes small through 5X. The ruching makes it ideal for a night of dancing, and the one-shoulder cut is sure to stand out in the sea of spaghetti strap bodycon dresses.

This Barbiecore Item Is A Hoodie Forever 21 x Barbie Graphic Beaded Hoodie Forever 21 $35 $26 See on Forever 21 Sure, it’s a little on the nose, but no one’s going to question who your style icon is in Forever 21’s Barbie™ Graphic Beaded Hoodie. The beaded detailing elevates this piece so much, and the cropped fit and pastel colors make it the perfect summer hoodie.

This Barbiecore Item Is A Pair Of Platform Sandals Steve Madden Slinky-J Slip-On Platform Wedge Sandals Macy's $49 See on Macy's To get the Barbie look in a more comfortable style, look no further than these platform sandals. If, like Barbie, you’re on the move and have places to be, these chunky shoes will be your new best friend.

This Barbiecore Item Is A Crochet Crop Top Crochet V-Neck Bralette Hollister $40 See on Hollister Crochet crop tops are having a moment outside of Barbiecore, but Barbie would definitely wear this crocheted top. The knit style is both airy and cozy so you can wear it from the first day of spring to the last moments of summer.

This Barbiecore Item Is A Pair Of Comfy Lounge Pants Dawn Cloud Pant Girlfriend Collective $68 See on Girlfriend Collective Even Barbie has to rest once in awhile, so whether you’re getting your beauty rest or enjoying a lazy Sunday in, these cloud-soft lounge pants will be mint. The wide-leg makes this pant even more comfortable, and the baby pink is a more subdued take on Barbiecore.

This Barbiecore Item Is A Flowy Romper Corset Romper American Eagle $50 $35 See on American Eagle This flowy romper is a Barbiecore *dream*. It can easily be worn during the day for brunch with friends to nighttime bonfires with a light sweater thrown over. The cotton fabric ensures maximum breathability on even the hottest summer days.

This Barbiecore Item Is A Bathing Suit Always Fits One-Piece Swimsuit Good American $89 $80 See on Good American Malibu Barbie would def wear this hot pink one-piece. This universally flattering, stretchy suit has a cheeky back and deep neckline for a sexy edge, whether you’re tanning in your backyard or on an island vacation.

This Barbiecore Item Is A Choker Necklace Posy Choker Silver Yam NYC $64 See on Yam NYC This pink heart choker is the perfect finishing touch to any Barbiecore outfit. The delicate detailing made from vintage acrylic pearls totally elevates this necklace to the next level.

This Barbiecore Item Is A Pair Of On-The-Go Shorts Tna Big Easy 5" Short Aritzia $48 $24 See on Aritzia These Sporty Barbie-esque shorts will be your BFF for hot girl walks, workout classes, or running errands. The longer length on these shorts means no annoying riding up.

This Barbiecore Item Is A Cute Claw Clip Big Effing Clip in Pink Sugar Emi Jay $34 See on Emi Jay This claw clip featuring a pale pink swirly design is made for even the thickest, longest hair — and it won’t fall to pieces after dropping it once. On hot summer days when you just need to pull your hair back, look no further than this Barbiecore moment.

This Barbiecore Item Is A Toiletry Organizer Mila Toiletry Organizer Dagne Dover $50 See on Dagne Dover If you have summer travel plans, you’re gonna need to organize your makeup and toiletries. This game-changing bag is available in two sizes, for the most minimalistic to the most extra travelers. And Barbie would definitely approve of this hot pink shade.