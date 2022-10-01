Megan Fox Fully Embraced The Barbie Fantasy With Her New Blonde Hair

Move over Barbie, a new foxy blonde has entered the building. Megan Fox is latest superstar to jump on Hollywood’s latest trend: Barbiecore! The Jennifer’s Body star has always been known for her dark hair, but she recently made a major change in embracing a new platinum blonde ‘do. Celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos revealed the drastic new look on Fox in a Sept. 29 Instagram post, and Fox’s new hair totally makes her look like a Barbie straight out of the box. Giannetos transformed her entire look and dropped the icy pics, debuting a new era of Megan Fox.

After a lifetime of brunette badassery, Fox switched things up by dying her hair a cool blonde that looks so good. Before she jumped into her blonde ambition, Fox’s hair was a shade of pastel rose that matched boyfriend MGK’s pink aesthetic. The pink hair made its first appearance at the premiere of MGK’s Hulu documentary, which was aptly titled Life In Pink. Fox’s rosy locks came out to play a few more times before she made the drastic change that lead Fox into her platinum-blonde Barbie era. Giannetos himself even shouted out the iconic doll as part of his inspiration for the dye job, dubbing the newly blonde Fox a “spy Barbie.”

The upcoming Barbie movie has sparked a newfound love for the iconic doll’s style. Celebrities have been incorporating bold shades of pink into their fashion, leaning into beachy-blonde moments, and basically just embracing all things Barbie. Kim Kardashian was seen wearing head-to-toe hot pink in an Instagram shot, Zendaya donned a vibrant fuchsia pantsuit at Paris Fashion Week, and Lizzo rocked all pink everything at the premiere of her TV show Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls — the Barbie hype is real.

There is speculation about whether or not Fox’s new hairstyle is just a wig, but neither she nor her hairstylist has denied or confirmed that. At the very least, the length of her hair is likely extensions, unless Fox just naturally has mermaid's hair — if that’s the case, I am jealous. The new look could also transition into a great Halloween costume (a Targaryen, perhaps?) but until then, I’ll be reliving her iconic brunette era watching Jennifer’s Body.