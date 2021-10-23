Ryan Gosling Playing Ken In Margot Robbie's Barbie Movie Is Perfect Casting

It’s a Barbie world and Ryan Gosling is living in it. On Friday, Oct. 22, it was announced that Gosling would star as Ken opposite Margot Robbie (Barbie) in Warner Bros’ upcoming live-action adaptation of the famous doll line. Mattel’s Barbie is no stranger to the big screen — fans have previously seen Barbie and Ken in animated films like Barbie in the Nutcracker, Barbie as Rapunzel, Barbie of Swan Lake, and loads of other Mattel-produced movies. And let’s not forget Barbie and Ken in the Toy Story franchise! But Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie will finally bring the doll to life, so here’s everything we know about its release date, cast, and other updates.

Robbie was announced to play the iconic doll in January 2019, and it was rumored that she was in the running for the role as early as October 2018. Almost two years later and Barbie has finally found her Ken. According to Deadline, Gosling originally passed on the role due to scheduling, but now, with his schedule clear, he was able to sign on. With Gosling’s track record of playing the on-screen boyfriend in The Notebook and Crazy, Stupid, Love, fans have no doubt that this casting decision was spot on.

Along with all that on-screen talent, Barbie is being directed by Lady Bird’s Greta Gerwig. In addition to playing a character that has had over 200+ careers since 1959, Robbie is also set to produce the film under LuckyChap Entertainment.

Let’s take a run down of what we know about the plastic...err, fantastic upcoming movie.

Barbie Cast

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With only Robbie and Gosling confirmed so far, little is known about Barbie and Ken’s world and who is in it. But, with the accurate casting decisions made so far, there are no doubts fans will be in for a treat.

Barbie Plot

According to Barbie’s IMBD’s page, Barbie sounds like she will have some blonde ambition and take on the “real world.”

A doll living in 'Barbieland' is expelled for not being perfect enough and sets off on an adventure in the real world.

Barbie Trailer

With the lead cast just announced, there is no official trailer for Barbie just yet. Gerwig is currently filming White Noise, and once wrapped up, Barbie is set to start production in London in 2022. So, fans should keep an eye out for the trailer sometime in 2022.

Barbie Release Date

A release date for Barbie has not been announced, but with production taking place in 2022, Barbie and Ken should be ready to take on the real world come 2023.