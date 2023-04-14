Life in plastic, it’s fantastic!
If the Barbie movie posters have taught us anything, it’s that Barbie is everything and 2023 is set to be her year. Fans of the career-driven, fashionista can now step foot in her iconic Malibu Dreamhouse with the World of Barbie experience in Los Angeles.
Ahead of the Insta-worthy pop-up opening its doors for fans on April 14, Elite Daily got a first glimpse inside Barbie’s house, including walking through her closet, relaxing in her pink camper, and posing for pics in a Barbie box.
Here’s what you can expect when you visit the World of Barbie: