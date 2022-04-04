Pink is the new black.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have walked many a red carpet, but aside from some PDA, you can always expect the punk rock couple to come dressed in their signature black. However, Kravis actually wore a pop of color at the 2022 Grammys.
That’s right, Barker wore a hot pink coat to the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. While the vibrant shade was different for the couple, Kravis still wore all black underneath the long jacket. At one point, Barker even removed his pink coat before kissing his fiancée.