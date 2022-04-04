Celeb Couples
Kravis Actually Wore A Pop Of Color At The 2022 Grammys

Pink is the new black.

By Rachel Chapman
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have walked many a red carpet, but aside from some PDA, you can always expect the punk rock couple to come dressed in their signature black. However, Kravis actually wore a pop of color at the 2022 Grammys.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That’s right, Barker wore a hot pink coat to the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. While the vibrant shade was different for the couple, Kravis still wore all black underneath the long jacket. At one point, Barker even removed his pink coat before kissing his fiancée.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

