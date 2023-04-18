Coffee experimentation has been on the rise, especially when it comes to giving your caffeine fix the savory treatment. Starbucks just released an olive oil coffee to mixed reviews, but TikTok is taking things to the next level with a parmesan espresso martini. Putting parmesan cheese on top of your espresso martini is probably not something you would categorize as a must-try. Unless, of course, you are someone who is easily influenced by the foodie side of TikTok. After seeing the viral parmesan espresso martini on my FYP, I knew I had to try it for myself.

The hype — and the mixed reviews on TikTok — piqued my interest even more. Some TikTokers have been saying this cheesy cocktail is surprisingly delicious. However, that surprise factor was missing for others, who expected a little more from such a viral concoction. For instance, TikToker @join_jules said that while she really liked her drink overall,she was underwhelmed by the taste. She enjoyed the saltiness of the cheese with the sweet espresso for a sweet and salty sip, but felt it wasn’t worth the hype.

Hearing that the parmesan espresso martini might have a more subtle flavor actually didn’t dissuade me at all, though. If anything, it made me want to try it more. I’m both a parmesan cheese fan who waits until there’s a giant pile on my dish before saying “when” at an Italian restaurant, and a coffee first thing in the morning kind of person. Therefore, two of my favorite things happily coexisting — even in an underwhelming combo — was just what I wanted to hear. Plus, cheese foam on top of tea is pretty popular in some parts of Asia, and it doesn’t seem that far of a stretch to add cheese on top of coffee as well.

The only difference is that this trend uses parmesan cheese. Parmesan is a little more sharp than cream cheese, which is what cheese foam is normally made from. However, it is easier to make than whipping up cream cheese into a foam — all you need is a cheese grater. If you’re hoping to make your own parmesan espresso martini at home, grab the follow ingredients for TikToker @highproofpreacher’s recipe:

Shot of espresso

1 oz. coffee liqueur

2 oz. vodka

pinch of sea salt

ice

parmesan cheese

This recipe seems to be the TikTok that started it all, and you just need to add some ice to your glass so that it can chill. While that happens, pour the espresso, coffee liqueur, vodka, sea salt, and additional ice into a shaker. Give that a good shake and pour into your glass. This is typically when you would garnish with coffee beans, but instead, you’ll want to grate some of that fresh parmesan cheese on top.

TikTok’s Parmesan Espresso Martini Review

Rachel Chapman

There were two things I learned while making my very own parmesan espresso martini: 1) I don’t own any martini glasses 2) I love parmesan espresso martinis. I was shocked at how tasty this drink actually was. It was actually quite dangerous, because I wanted to drink my cocktail quickly in order to enjoy more of that parmesan espresso taste. However, cocktails are meant to be sipped and savored, and so I had to remind myself to slow down.

Summing up this viral drink in one sentence, I’d say it really reminded me of breakfast. If you’re someone who likes pairing a cheesy omelette with some coffee, this parmesan espresso martini will give you those vibes with the perfect blend of sweet and savory. The espresso martini has become popular in recent years, and I can really see this parmesan version taking off at fancy bars and cocktail restaurants, like Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila lounge.