It seems espresso martinis are having a moment right now with the coffee cocktail showing up all over your TikTok FYP and Instagram feed. For someone who lives by the “but first, coffee” motto in life, an espresso martini really stands out on a cocktail menu and is something you may want to mix up at home. For when you’re finally able to sip on an espresso martini for yourself, you’ll also want to have some espresso martini captions ready to go for Instagram snaps or your aesthetic TikTok videos.

Let’s face it, martinis are a very camera-ready beverage and are cute for sippin’ selfies. You’ll definitely feel the urge to snap a few pictures when you have an espresso martini in front of you, and having these coffee puns and espresso martini quotes ready to go will make posting even easier. You may even want to serve some espresso martinis at your bestie brunch at home instead of mimosas or iced coffees. If you do decide to mix up your own espresso martinis, you could even shoot your own TikTok video sharing your recipe with your followers. That’s another moment when these 40 espresso martini captions will come in clutch.

Don’t forget to make your drink extra Insta-worthy by adding some chocolate covered espresso beans to the top or giving your glass a picture-perfect sugar and coffee ground rim. Going that extra step will make your followers want to like your picture even more.

Ziga Plahutar/E+/Getty Images