Starbucks Shared An Easy Espresso Martini Recipe That'll Be Your New Go-To

The holidays are always filled with plenty of sweets paired with coffee, and you can count on Starbucks to be ahead of the game when it comes to their holiday drinks and seasonal red cups. To make this year extra special, the coffee company dropped an easy adult drink on TikTok. Starbucks shared a video walking coffee lovers through their Espresso Martini recipe, and honestly, it looks like a must-try this holiday season. So, whether you’re hosting a family dinner or spending a quiet night in, Starbucks’ Espresso Martini recipe on TikTok is so simple to make.

Remember folks, this drink is for anyone 21+ and must be enjoyed responsibly.

Before making the Espresso Martini for two, you’re going to want to grab Starbucks’ Espresso Roast, your cocktail shaker, and the finest martini glasses.

Here’s what you’ll need:

4 tbsp Starbucks’ Espresso Roast

4 tbsp coffee liqueur

8 tbsp vodka

Ice cubes

Mini candy canes

Now it’s time to shake!

Prepare your espresso and set it aside to cool.

Place ice cubes in a cocktail shaker.

Once the espresso has cooled, pour 4 tbsp of espresso into the cocktail shaker.

Now add the 4 tbsp of coffee liqueur and 8 tbsp of vodka to the shaker.

Shake, shake, and shake!

Next, strain the drink into your martini glasses.

Lastly, hook the candy cane on the rim of the glass for some extra holiday cheer.

Check out a demonstration of the recipe on Starbucks’ TikTok page.

Once you’re done trying this sweet holiday drink, Starbucks baristas on TikTok are making it super easy for you to find your next favorite drink. So, the next time you’re looking through the store menu, you might want to head on over to TikTok to find variations of classic drinks like White Chocolate Mocha with strawberry, Cookie Butter Latte, and Churro Frappuccino. Yum!

Or if you’d like to stick with the Starbucks menu, you’ve probably already seen their 2021 holiday menu of Peppermint Mocha, Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino, Chestnut Praline Latte, Caramel Brulée Latte, and Irish Cream Cold Brew. This year, the Sugar Cookie Latte was widely talked about due to it being the first non-dairy holiday drink offered on the company’s holiday menu!

Whatever you do this red cup season, make sure to give this super simple Espresso Martini recipe a try!