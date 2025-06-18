Bag charms, like Labubus, have become one of the hottest accessories in 2025. It’s not just about adding a cute plush or keychain to your fave purse, either. The real fun comes from unboxing it. TikTokers are loving blind box videos (with over 1 million and counting), and Starbucks is the latest brand to get in on the fun.

As part of the coffee chain’s summer merch collection, Starbucks released brand-new Surprise Mini Frappuccino Keychains in May. These blind boxes are very similar to Starbucks’ viral mystery pin pouches in the brand’s Disney Parks tumblers this spring. However, instead of pins inspired by theme park attractions, each box comes with one of six cup design keychains inspired by drinks that have appeared on Starbucks’ menu.

One option is the limited-edition Unicorn Frappuccino from 2017 with purple and blue swirls. There’s also a pink cup that matches the Strawberry Crème Frappuccino, a Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino, a multi-colored Tie-Dye Creme Frappuccino, a tan-colored S’mores Frappuccino, and a rare white cup with a pink lid.

TikTokers Are Looking For The “Limited” Mini Frappuccino

The odds of getting the “limited” design are lower, so naturally it’s become the hottest commodity when it comes to Starbucks’ new keychains. Finding it is like getting the secret Labubu or a chaser in a set, and TikToker @blushindolly felt “so lucky” pulling it in her first box.

The odds of getting the vanilla bean-like cup may be less in your favor, but each of the Frappuccino designs are worth collecting. At the top of TikToker @courtschaos’ list was the pink Strawberry Crème Frappuccino, which she ended up getting twice out of the three boxes she grabbed from the store. Duplicates are bound to happen, so you might need to purchase more than six boxes to complete the set.

Something that both @courtschaos and user @ariannalakes noticed right away about their keychains was the size. They may be mini, but these Frappuccinos are about two inches tall.

You can also unscrew the lids and store smaller items inside your cup, like breath mints or Tic Tacs. Maximize your keyring slay by pairing your mini Frappuccino with your Labubu or other plushie keychain so it looks like they have their own drink to enjoy.

These Starbucks blind boxes can be found at company-operated and licensed Starbucks locations in the U.S. for $15 each. The Surprise Mini Frappuccinos Keychains are only available for a limited time, so you’ll want to act fast. In need of a coffee break? This is your sign to go now.