Peanuts fans have another reason for a mid-day coffee break. Starbucks released a new Snoopy collection on Tuesday, March 25, and TikTokers are flocking to stores to snag the cute merch.

The Peanuts-inspired drop is meant to celebrate “kindness, coffee, and community,” according to Starbucks’ press release, with adorable images of Joe Kind Snoopy, Woodstock, and the rest of the crew on reusable cups, mugs, and tumblers. This merch is available exclusively at Starbucks cafes for a limited time, while supplies last, so you need to go ASAP if you want to add to your collection.

TikToker @snoopyluv.gj said in a comment on their Starbucks haul that “there [were] only a few items left” when they got to their location in Los Angeles. Many other fans were worried about resellers coming in to cop whatever was left. If you don’t see anything at your local spot, you can always try another location.

This really is the best excuse to get your go-to cold brew or something from Starbucks’ Spring 2025 menu, like the Iced Cherry Chai. Below is a roundup of everything in the Peanuts merch collection, so you know what to look for on your next coffee run:

The Peanuts Joe Kind Snoopy Stainless Steel Tumbler ($30)

Starbucks

For your first cup of joe in the morning, Starbucks has this white, matte Snoopy and Woodstock stainless steel tumbler. The double-wall vacuum insulation on this 16-ounce cup makes sure your hot drinks stay warm for up to 1.5 hours and iced bevvies keep cold for four hours throughout the day. The spill-resistant flip lid also makes sure your drink doesn’t get everywhere when you’re on-the-go or running around campus.

The Peanuts Love Cold Cup ($20)

Starbucks

Cold cup collectors will want to snag this 24-ounce Snoopy one with the adorable Beagle listening to his bestie Woodstock. It’s so cute, but also keeps your drinks cold thanks to the double-wall construction. Plus, when you bring in your reusable cup, you can get 10¢ off and 25 Stars, if you’re a Starbucks Rewards member.

The Peanuts Friendship Ceramic Mug ($18)

Starbucks

The yellow 14-ounce mug in the Snoopy collection is becoming a fan-fave, and features all your favorite Peanuts characters drinking Starbucks together. The matte finish mug is perfect for your warm drinks, but can also be great room decor on your shelf and store things like pens and trinkets.