Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, and Starbucks have all decided that cherry is in. After both the Short n’ Sweet and Eternal Sunshine singers released their own cherry-scented fragrances, Starbucks dropped its spring 2025 menu with an all-new cherry cold foam.

The featured drink in the seasonal lineup is an Iced Cherry Chai with Cherry Cream Cold Foam and a cherry crunch on top. Having the red fruit at Starbucks means fans can get creative with their own off-the-menu drinks, and there’s one secret bevvy that is so spring-coded.

Behold, The Starbucks Cherry Lemonade

Starbucks shared on Instagram its not-so-secret Cherry Lemonade recipe, which you can order in person or on the app. Just ask for a Venti Strawberry Açaí Refresher, and substitute the strawberries for two scoops of cherry powder.

As someone who loves a secret menu sip and is always looking for a drink to get me in the mood for the season, I couldn’t wait to try Starbucks’ $7 Cherry Lemonade.

An Honest Review Of Starbucks’ Cherry Lemonade

I taste-tested Starbucks’ Iced Cherry Chai before its release on March 4, and wasn’t a huge fan of the new Cherry Cream Cold Foam. It was a bit too sugary for me, and I’m someone with a massive sweet tooth. The Cherry Lemonade, though, was the perfect amount of sweetness mixed with the tart lemonade.

I might have just found my go-to sip for spring. If you’re a cherry fan, you must try this off-the-menu drink. It tastes like a red Starburst or cherry Jolly Rancher, and is the prettiest shade of pink. This might actually be the ultimate pink drink with how gorgeous the cherry powder makes the Strawberry Açaí Refresher.

My lemonade perfectly matched my Glinda-fied nails that I got for cherry blossom season, so if you also love a drink that’s just as Insta-worthy as it is delicious, this one’s for you. One fan on Instagram said they kept the strawberry inclusions in their Cherry Lemonade for aesthetic purposes, which I’m going to try next. The added red color may just make this drink even more picture-perfect.

TL;DR

Starbucks has declared that cherry is an icon, a legend, and it is the moment — and I couldn’t agree more.