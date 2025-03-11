Stanley’s Cherry Blossom Cups Are TikTok's New Obsession

On Wednesdays (and every other day), we’re still wearing pink. Or, at least, our Stanley cups are.

Rose-colored Stanley Quenchers have been in demand since January 2024, when fans first flocked to Target to get their hands on the limited-edition Valentine’s Day tumblers. While the brand has since released Glinda-fied cups for Wicked and sparkling Barbie Quenchers, Stanley fans simply can’t get enough. The latest obsession is the Cherry Blossom colorway as part of Stanley’s spring 2025 collection.

The pale pink cup with vibrant magenta details is very reminiscent of the Japanese cherry blossoms that begin to bloom in late March to early April, so it’s a perfect companion to accompany you on your spring adventures. Take your Stanley to see the flowers bloom at your local cherry blossom festival or carry it with you as you’re running errands around town and to the farmers market. The Cherry Blossom collection includes a variety of Stanley cup designs, like the 40-ounce H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler and 14-ounce ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler.

There are even some Cherry Blossom Stanley cup accessories, like a straw topper and boot, to make your fave tumbler spring-ready. Something to note, though: TikToker @thesidneyjewel went on the hunt for the Cherry Blossom collection at Dick’s Sporting Goods, and felt the darker logo on the cup appeared to be more purple IRL than pink. One comment in response read, “The Stanley is pink, the logo goes more in the ‘cherry’ color.”

Either way, the Cherry Blossom Stanley cup is going viral and fans are looking to get their hands on their own. One online wrote about the new collection on TikTok, “I think that’s definitely my favorite pink from Stanley.” You’ll want to act fast if there’s a size or style you prefer, though. The 40-ounce Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler ($45), 30-ounce Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler ($35), and 10-ounce Everyday Slim Can Cooler Cup are currently sold out.

Will Stanley’s Cherry Blossom Cups Restock?

Elite Daily reached out to the brand to see whether there will be a restock of the items currently unavailable, but Stanley did not respond by press time. However, there are plenty of available cups in the Cherry Blossom collection on Stanley’s website and at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler can be found in the 14-ounce and 20-ounce size cups, which are both great for putting in your backpack and bringing to class. The leakproof lid with a flip straw makes it super easy to carry around campus and refill throughout the day.

Of course, the classic Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler is always a solid choice for Stanley fans, and the 40-ounce size will make sure you’re hydrated all day long.

Stanley’s Spring 2025 Collection Includes Another Popular Color

If you find the shade to be too pink or you have your heart set out on getting the 40-ounce ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler, Stanley also has this gorgeous Hydrangea collection for the spring season. Every item is still available in this violet-like blue shade, including the ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler, along with some additional accessories.

The variety of Stanley coolers are especially perfect for the spring season. This is your sign to pack an Insta-worthy picnic for you and your friends now that the weather has started to warm up. For a more colorful version of the Hydrangea cups, Target has an exclusive spring collection with an orange logo on its Hydrangea Creamsicle tumblers.

The exclusive collection at Target, inspired by a "spring escape," also includes a coral Creamsicle and light green Mint Julep.