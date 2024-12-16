The Stanley Cup For Your Zodiac Sign Will Be Your New Fave
Stay hydrated, friends.
The results are in — Stanley is the clear winner of 2024. After dominating everyone’s FYP with its viral Valentine’s Day drop, the drinkware company has seemingly released an endless stream of covetable merch. Not only did the brand partner up with Olivia Rodrigo, Tyla, and Leo Messi, it also collabed with the likes of e.l.f., LoveShackFancy, and the biggest movie of the year.
The one downside — apart from the various tumblers sometimes selling out in a matter of hours — is how much it costs to cop them all. (At $20-$60 a piece, things can add up very quickly.) One way you can make the best financial decision is to find that one perfect Stanley cup for yourself. And your zodiac sign can help.
Whether you’re a dramatic Gemini in need of constant entertainment or an on-the-go Sagittarius who can’t stay in one spot for long, there’s a Quencher, IceFlow, canteen, or some other Stanley drinking vessel that was basically crafted with your personality in mind.
Below, you’ll find your ideal Stanley cup. It may not be the last one you’ll ever buy (though your wallet would surely thank you if it were), but it’s almost guaranteed to be your new fave.
Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19)
You’re the leader of the pack; probably athletic as well. To show off your super competitive side, you need the cup of champions. Behold, the Stanley Varsity IceFlow, designed to fit into most cup holders — your treadmill’s, your bike’s, you name it — with a built-in flip straw for effortless sipping. (Bonus points if you can find one with your school colors.)
Taurus Zodiac Signs(April 20 - May 20)
There are so many ways to describe a bull such as yourself. Stubborn is the stereotypical go-to, but loyal is far more accurate. For any dependable earth sign, you need a dependable, earthy drinking vessel; one with a strap, perhaps?
Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20)
Admit it, you can be a bit OTT and have a flair for the dramatic. And though you’re adaptable, you probably find yourself getting bored quite often. Well, with a Stanley cup like this trippy pink and orange option, there’s no way you’ll get tired of it.
Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22)
There’s something naturally calming about you. People are drawn to you for your emotional intelligence and the way you handle everything with care. Sensitive and nurturing water signs like you deserve a Stanley with a bit of whimsy (and coquette aesthetic), like the blush pink and pale blue ones from the latest LoveShackFancy collab.
Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22)
There are two strong female characters that give off *major* Leo energy; one is the ever-popular Galinda/Glinda from Wicked; the other is Barbie. After all, the lion demands attention. Since the “good witch” Stanley is sold out, it’s time to put the OG pink queen back in the spotlight with the Barbie Icon Quencher.
Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
Frills are so not your brand. Staying hydrated is a necessity, not something that needs a bunch of bells and whistles. To keep things practical, you need a Stanley with the most practical design. Think: leakproof top and built-in straw. The Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler has both of those components and more.
Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
Indecisive is your middle name, especially when you’re told you can have only one of something. So, if you’re only allowed to have one Stanley cup, then it should be one that reflects how balanced you are (while also offering up a couple of color options) — and an ombré moment can do just that.
Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22)
It should come as a surprise to no one that the go-to Stanley cup for Scorpio would be black — it’s your closet staple. You’re the most mysterious zodiac sign; equal parts intuitive and enigmatic. This tumbler is another way of owning your dark side.
Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
Always up for an adventure, Sagittarians like you live to travel, which is why the traditional Stanley cups don’t fit your vibe. Instead, you should consider the IceFlow — it’s lighter than other bottles, keeps your water ice-cold for hoursss, plus the handle is much easier for the grab-and-go types than the standard tumblers, giving you more freedom to do the things you love.
Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
You’re as serious as they come and frequently think with your bank account in mind. It’s not that you’re unwilling to spend money, you just want to invest it in the best possible ways. Considering a Stanley cup is a means of quenching your thirst, you’d probably lean toward your frugal side and choose the cheapest option.
Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
Unconventional, thy name is Aquarius. Eccentric and experimental, you constantly find yourself marching to the beat of your own drum. That’s why you need an out-of-the-box Stanley — one that’s as much of an OG as you are, with bright colors and differing patterns that match your personality and basically nothing else.
Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 19 - March 20)
The two words that most accurately describe a Pisces: vivid dreamer. You’re easily one of the most creative zodiac signs and your imagination knows no bounds. With your whimsical nature, a multicolored Stanley with a Lover-coded palette is the only way to go.