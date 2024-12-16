The Stanley Cup For Your Zodiac Sign Will Be Your New Fave

The results are in — Stanley is the clear winner of 2024. After dominating everyone’s FYP with its viral Valentine’s Day drop, the drinkware company has seemingly released an endless stream of covetable merch. Not only did the brand partner up with Olivia Rodrigo, Tyla, and Leo Messi, it also collabed with the likes of e.l.f., LoveShackFancy, and the biggest movie of the year.

The one downside — apart from the various tumblers sometimes selling out in a matter of hours — is how much it costs to cop them all. (At $20-$60 a piece, things can add up very quickly.) One way you can make the best financial decision is to find that one perfect Stanley cup for yourself. And your zodiac sign can help.

Whether you’re a dramatic Gemini in need of constant entertainment or an on-the-go Sagittarius who can’t stay in one spot for long, there’s a Quencher, IceFlow, canteen, or some other Stanley drinking vessel that was basically crafted with your personality in mind.

Below, you’ll find your ideal Stanley cup. It may not be the last one you’ll ever buy (though your wallet would surely thank you if it were), but it’s almost guaranteed to be your new fave.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20) Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler | 30 OZ Dick's Sporting Goods $45 See on Dick's Sporting Goods Admit it, you can be a bit OTT and have a flair for the dramatic. And though you’re adaptable, you probably find yourself getting bored quite often. Well, with a Stanley cup like this trippy pink and orange option, there’s no way you’ll get tired of it.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) The Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler | 40 OZ Stanley 1913 $45 See on Stanley 1913 Frills are so not your brand. Staying hydrated is a necessity, not something that needs a bunch of bells and whistles. To keep things practical, you need a Stanley with the most practical design. Think: leakproof top and built-in straw. The Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler has both of those components and more.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler | 40 OZ See on Dick's Sporting Goods $45 See on Stanley 1913 Indecisive is your middle name, especially when you’re told you can have only one of something. So, if you’re only allowed to have one Stanley cup, then it should be one that reflects how balanced you are (while also offering up a couple of color options) — and an ombré moment can do just that.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) The IceFlow™ Bottle with Flip Straw Lid | 50 oz Stanley 1913 $55 See on Stanley 1913 Always up for an adventure, Sagittarians like you live to travel, which is why the traditional Stanley cups don’t fit your vibe. Instead, you should consider the IceFlow — it’s lighter than other bottles, keeps your water ice-cold for hoursss, plus the handle is much easier for the grab-and-go types than the standard tumblers, giving you more freedom to do the things you love.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) The Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler | 14 OZ Stanley 1913 $20 See on Stanley 1913 You’re as serious as they come and frequently think with your bank account in mind. It’s not that you’re unwilling to spend money, you just want to invest it in the best possible ways. Considering a Stanley cup is a means of quenching your thirst, you’d probably lean toward your frugal side and choose the cheapest option.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Stanley Adventure Quencher H2.0 | 30 OZ Academy Sports + Outdoors $35 See on Academy Sports + Outdoors Unconventional, thy name is Aquarius. Eccentric and experimental, you constantly find yourself marching to the beat of your own drum. That’s why you need an out-of-the-box Stanley — one that’s as much of an OG as you are, with bright colors and differing patterns that match your personality and basically nothing else.