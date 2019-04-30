Aren't indecisive people just the worst? Try asking an indecisive person where they want to eat and you'll have started a frustrating conversation that goes on forever. Spoiler alert: You'll end up deciding in the end, because indecisive people don't have the wherewithal to just make a damn choice. It's not that they don't know where they want to eat. It's mostly that they don't want to offend anyone by picking the wrong place, and these zodiac signs are the most indecisive: Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius, and Pisces. So if you've got plans with any of the following zodiac signs, you better be prepared to settle the itinerary.

Speaking as a heavily indecisive person myself, I can say that certain zodiac signs are simply more easygoing about the way plans fluctuate than others. However, despite their "easygoing" nature, they can certainly make things feel anything but easy. They think that by letting you decide where to go, they're simply being generous. However, what they fail to realize is that decision-makers don't always want to be the ones making the final call. Sometimes decision-makers want to show up and let someone else decide for a change. When you're playing the "I don't know, where do you want to eat?" game, decision-makers die a little bit inside. But then they'll step up to the plate. They'll stand strong. They'll decide, once and for all, where everyone will eat. And for that, I thank them.

Gemini: You Think All The Options Sound Great, TBH

Geminis are the quintessential devil's advocate, so does it honestly surprise you when they can't make a simple decision? Some people know what they want like they can tell the difference between night and day. But a Gemini? They see how the night and day are so similar and know that both have redeeming qualities.

In a Gemini's universe, they'd love to live in a world where both the night and the day can exist at once. Beautiful, but seriously unrealistic.

Libra: You Really Just Don't Want To Pick, Do You?

When a zodiac sign is known for balance and harmony, you know they can't pick a side. Libras are famous for being mediators and settling conflicts because they can understand both ends of an argument. What they sacrifice for the sake of this understanding is their ability to just make up their minds. They don't want to offend anyone or cause any conflict, so they tend to just call themselves Switzerland in any given situation. Staying neutral is a Libra's modus operandi, but it definitely prevents them from making a choice.

Sagittarius: You Really Don't Care What Happens Anyway

Sagittarians are mutable signs who love going wherever the wind takes them. To a Sagittarius, any decision is an adventure, so why stick to their comfort zone? While someone else might prefer to make the same choice all the damn time, a Sagittarius is terrified by their own preferences. By having a preference, they're already inhibiting themselves, and sticking to the rules is really something they don't want to do. But to be honest, they really don't care what happens anyway. They'll find a way to enjoy themselves regardless.

Pisces: You Just Really Don't Want To Make The Wrong Choice

If there's any zodiac sign who has a martyr complex, it's Pisces. Even if the choice you make is the exact opposite of what a Pisces wants, they'll be happy to go along with it. Why? Because they love an opportunity to sacrifice their own happiness for the sake of others. It's true that this quality of theirs can seriously bite them in the ass, but they're willing to do it anyway. The last thing a Pisces wants to be is outwardly selfish, so they'll purposefully behave unselfishly just to prove they're unselfish. It's mindbogglingly indecisive.