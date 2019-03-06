These Are The 4 Most Ambitious Zodiac Signs & They're Definitely Going Places

Let's be honest, guys. Ambition is probably the most revered and celebrated quality a person can have. Sure, kindness is wonderful. Honesty is great. Reliability is fantastic also. But if you're ambitious enough, the world will never stop talking about you. With one accomplishment after another, admirers can't help but say "I want to be just like them." In this dog-eat-dog and success-driven world we live in, a little initiative and courage gets you far, and these are the most ambitious zodiac signs: Aries, Taurus, Leo, and Capricorn. If you've got placements in these zodiac signs, you know all about how good it feels to win the game.

However, ambition is also a slippery slope. As powerful a quality as it is, some people use their ambition for evil doing. Sometimes you get so carried away with being the best that it turns you into a rotten person. Hey, I'll be honest. I've got an Aries Mars and for as much as I love coming out on top, I know my competitive energy isn't always well-received. What can you do though? If you're a doormat your whole life, you'll never be able to accomplish what you want to. At the end of the day, it's all about balance. You need ambition to push you out of your comfort zone, but winning isn't everything.

Aries: You're Always Competing To Be The Best

You put your whole entire heart into every move you make or you don't make that move at all. If there isn't passion raging behind your plans, you never would have made them in the first place. Your zodiac sign is associated with the first house of the self, and you are always proclaiming who you are, where you stand, and what you want to be. If that isn't ambition, what is? Your competitive streak is only fueled by the fact that you're ruled by Mars, planet of war. What can't you do with that energy?

Taurus: You've Been Planning For Great Things

Money, luxury, and comfort is the name of your game, and you understand that acquiring those things requires hard work, diligence, and most importantly: ambition. You competitiveness isn't always obvious or upfront, but it's there, mysteriously fueling every decision that you make. You're thinking long term and you have a beautiful future in mind. After all, you're ruled by Venus, planet of money and luxury, and you love how easily money flows your way. People ask you what your secret is, and you know it's your ambition.

Leo: You Want The World To Know How Great You Are

You're ruled by the sun, and you'll be damned if you don't live your life shining as bright as the sun. You've always dreamed of seeing your name in lights, of winning every award, of becoming the most loved and admired person around. The thing that fuels your desire for recognition and success? It's your ambition. The truth is not that your ruthlessly trying to compete. It's more that you love yourself enough to know that you deserve the best. You would never want anyone to live in a shadow, especially not you.

Capricorn: You've Always Had Your Eye On The Prize

It's not that you want to be the best. It's that you know you're the best, or at least that you have the potential to be. Why would you ever want to waste that? You're ruled by Saturn, planet of discipline and maturity, and you've always been striving to grow and become the greatest version of yourself. You know you're as good as you're willing to work, which is why your ambition is always so realistic. You know that you've got to put in the hours and keep your eye on the ball. Look away for one second and you might miss it.