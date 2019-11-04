These Zodiac Signs Are Natural-Born Leaders & They Make It Known, Too

Leadership is power. Not everyone in the world possesses this influential attribute, of course, but it's never too late to start trying. Being a leader takes a lot of courage, especially when you're passionate about something that's unconventional or frowned upon by society. These zodiac signs are natural-born leaders — Aries, Leo, Capricorn, and Aquarius — and it's mainly due to them being fearlessly and unapologetically themselves.

Everyone has to put their foot down every now and then, whether they want to. It's called survival, and even if you think you don't possess the quality of being bold or warrior-like, I guarantee there's a burning wildfire that already exists within you. Want to know where and how your inner leader comes to life? Check where Aries or the planet Mars are located via your birth chart. Not to give trend-setting Aries all the credit, but Mars — its celestial ruler — governs your levels of assertion, fighting spirit, and red-hot passions. Wherever this energy is in your chart is where your levels of endurance and overall confidence exists.

Aries: They Love Being Winners

Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, and they need to be first in everything else, too. And when I say "first," I mean the absolute best. This cardinal fire sign takes competitive to another level. Did you know that cardinal signs are the initiators of the zodiac? Aries, Cancer, and Libra are the only signs that kick off a brand-new season; hence, warrior Aries thrives when setting trends, making bold statements, and accepting a tough challenge.

Leo: They Live For The Applause

Leo is ruled by the sun, and the sun is the center of the universe. Need I say more? Those born under this fixed fire sign thrive when able to express themselves creatively and in a flamboyant manner. Charismatic and entertaining, their childlike nature is part of what makes them so magnetic and adorably charming. Whether they light up the stage with a powerful dance solo, or model while slaying the runway, Leos are happiest when they're being center of attention.

Capricorn: They Get Down To Business

Like a true cardinal earth sign, Capricorns are gifted with brains, pragmatism, and a CEO blood type; they are the boss of the zodiac, if you will. The mystical goat may come across as cold and ruthless, but it's because they have a plan. This Saturn-ruled sign is incredibly persevered, and will stop at nothing to achieve its long list of goals. This is precisely why they're so passionate about their careers and reputation in the world. Sure, Capricorn can be serious, but it's because they're on a serious mission.

Aquarius: They're Not Afraid To Rebel

An Aquarius is a rare breed. Emotionally detached yet incredibly disruptive, those born under this fixed air sign want only one thing: a revolution. They'll start and finish it all on their own, too. Sounds over the top, I'm sure, but their celestial ruler, Uranus — planet of chaos, rebellion, and unexpected change — sparks their lightning-like inspiration, rebellious nature, and eccentric personality. Speaking of eccentric, Aquarius can't help but enjoy getting a rise out people, especially when it pertains to a social cause or something political. The water bearer is constantly fighting for its personal rights.