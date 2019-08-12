When I began studying astrology all those years ago, the first thing I learned about was the four elements. Once you have a grasp on the way the energy of each element functions, the rest of astrology begins to fall into place. So, what are these elements? They're fire, earth, air, and water. Think of the elements as the ebb and flow of astrology. Each zodiac sign is made of a specific element, which describes the natural forces culminating together to bring that zodiac sign to fruition. If you're interested in knowing which element tends to make the smartest and most intellectual people, you need to ask this million dollar question: What is an air sign?

If you were born under the sign of Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius, you live for mental connections and social discourse. Existing primarily in your brain, you probably crave knowledge as though it's sustenance for survival. You're madly in love with human nature and everything that makes people tick. Having long and deep conversations well into the evening sounds like the most romantic thing of all. You thrive at parties; in fact, it wouldn't even be a party without you.

For all of you air signs, you have an edge of logic and project a charismatic energy in a bold and profound way. Here are all the juicy details you need on these breezy and prolific creatures:

Gemini: The Social Butterfly, The Artist, And The Clever One

You know that individual who dances through a party, flitting and fluttering from person to person as though they're a fairy? I wouldn't be one bit surprised if that person is a Gemini. After all, they're ruled by Mercury, planet of communication. This mutable air sign is famous for adapting to social situations with expert ease and exuding charisma and wit wherever they go. They're also highly creative thinkers who can multitask, solve complex problems, and promote an artistic vision. If you were born with Gemini placements, you never fail to find a way.

Libra: The Poet, The Romantic, And The Diplomat

There are some people who flirt with such effortless ease, you can't help but fall in love with them. There's a high chance that person is a Libra because this cardinal air sign can charm your socks off. Ruled by Venus — planet of love and beauty — this zodiac sign has a naturally enticing aura surrounding them. They have a great sense of style and they will live and die for their interpersonal relationships. Symbolized by the scales, they're constantly searching for harmony and balance in every facet of life. If you were born with placements in Libra, you're someone who can navigate conflict like a diplomat.

Aquarius: The Eccentric, The Revolutionary, And The Leader

If someone is rebelling against the status quo and threatening to overthrow it altogether, I wouldn't be one bit surprised if they were an Aquarius. This fixed air sign is ruled by Uranus — planet of erratic change and revolution — as well as Saturn — planet of authority and long-standing traditions. They're always attempting to move the course of humankind in a progressive direction. They're famous for having exceptionally unique personalities that go against the grain and stand out in a crowd. If you were born with Aquarius placements, you're never afraid of being different.