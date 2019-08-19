There's a reason everyone who's obsessed with astrology keeps talking about the four elements. Once you get a hang of how each element expresses itself, all the rest of the information about each zodiac sign comes together. What the elements describe is the overall energy that a certain zodiac sign exudes and every element contains a family of three zodiac signs. Ask me, "What is an earth sign?" and I'll tell you that these zodiac signs — Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn — tend to be the most grounded, pragmatic, and reliable.

If you were born with placements in any of the aforementioned trio of signs, you're someone who loves to get things done. You don't just talk a big talk or walk a big walk. You actually go through the effort of planning things out, making moves, and producing results. But earth signs are more than just people you can depend on to follow through with what they promise. These people can transform your universe in ways you can't deny. Rather than make you feel a certain way about them, earth signs will give you tangible proof you can trust them. There's a reason why earth signs tend to soar in their careers, build lasting relationships, and create so many brilliant things with their bare hands. They're rooted in the earth, allowing them to grow slowly, steadily, and surely.

If you're lucky enough to have an earth sign in your life, you probably already know they're not going anywhere. Even though they may fail to tell you that in person, you know you already have all the evidence you need. An earth sign's motto: "Actions speak louder than words."

Here's everything you need to know if you're a Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn:

Shutterstock

Taurus: The Physically Sensual, The Affectionate, And The Earner

You can spot a Taurus by how effortlessly they attract attention from others. Ruled by Venus — planet of love and beauty — this fixed earth sign exudes luxury and indulgence. Deeply tuned in to their senses, they communicate through all five of their senses (touch, sound, taste, smell, and sight). This gives them exquisite taste and a flair for the finer things in life. Their desire for such splendor isn't purely fanciful either. They're excellent at building the life they've always dreamed of and have no problem putting in the work. This is merely one reason why people born under Taurus have the potential to make so much money.

Virgo: The Intellectual, The Detective, And The Altruist

With their keen eye for detail, nothing gets past someone with Virgo placements. Ruled by Mercury — planet of communication and thought — their mind is always searching for deeper meaning and they can't help but analyze everything down to the bone. This makes them talented investigators who can solve puzzles. Not only is this mutable earth sign is an intelligent detective; they're also incredibly giving and they show their love through acts of service. Nothing makes a Virgo happier than a chance to prove how useful they can be in your life.

Capricorn: The Type-A Personality, The Traditionalist, And The Hard Worker

I bet you're familiar with the stereotypes about Capricorn. They're supposedly workaholics who think of nothing but their ambitions, right? Well, it's true this cardinal earth sign is incredibly goal-oriented — but they don't want to be successful simply because it looks good on a resume. A Capricorn has to be truly passionate about something before they put their heart into it. After all, they're ruled by Saturn — planet of long-term commitments — so if they're deciding to embark on a journey, they're in it for the long haul.