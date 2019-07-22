If you're anything like me, then you purposely avoid sharing the deets on your zodiac sign simply because it already has a reputation for being overly sensitive. Truth is, we all have something that makes us feel vulnerable, but there's no denying that these are the most sensitive zodiac signs: Aries, Cancer, Leo, and Pisces. Let me guess. You thought the water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces) were the only ones that were going to get roasted for being "too sensitive"? Guess again. Despite the fact that being a "water" sign already speaks for itself, considering this element is a symbol of emotions, I believe the element fire is just as sensitive... if not more.

According to Ancient-Symbols.com, fire's considered to be the first element born when the universe was created. It's no wonder this astrological element rules Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius, as they are highly passionate and enthusiastic by nature. However, don't let this vivacious energy fool you for a second because it is equally responsive as the hypersensitive water-sign family, with the exception that it does a way better job at expressing itself. What does this mean, exactly? Well, water naturally adapts to its surroundings while fire makes a scene.

Am I being biased? Maybe. I mean, if you were a Cancer, I'm sure you'd be, too. Nothing against the rest of the zodiac, but I guess I'm bored of hearing the same thing all the time. Granted, Cancers can definitely be crabby, moody, and overly sensitive, but in my opinion, my fellow Cancers do a hell of a decent job keeping to themselves compared to some other signs.

On that note, these are the most sensitive signs in the zodiac:

Aries: They Go From Zero To 100

Those born under the sign of the ram are naturally assertive, audacious, and incredibly passionate, but this high-level energy can go in a bunch of different directions. Aries is a cardinal fire sign, which means it thrives on initiating situations that consist of enthusiasm and passion. However, don't test their patience because they are easily angered and quite explosive.

Cancer: They Have A Lot Of Feelings

Cry me a river. Why? Well, because it's always waterworks when Cancer is around. (I'm a Cancer and this is definitely true for me.) Despite the fact that these hypersensitive crabs have no problem crying on command — not to mention at the end of every single Hallmark commercial — Cancer is incredibly empathic to its surroundings. This is precisely why they are so nurturing and loving. However, this could easily turn into something negative, especially if the energy they're picking up on affects their mood.

Leo: They Are Easily Offended

Leo is the star of the show. Not only is this fire sign totally charismatic, Leo is also incredibly entertaining to be around, too. So what happens when Leo isn't given the attention it desires? If your guess is turn the drama up a notch, you're absolutely right. However, not giving them attention is the least of your worries. Whatever you do, don't criticize or critique them because it's not going to be pretty.

Pisces: They Are Almost Too Compassionate

Pisces is mystical and complex. This water sign is an ocean of emotions, but despite their innate sensitivity and psychic radar, those born under the sign of Pisces are also prone to guilt and emotional suffering. Why? Well, Pisces is so compassionate and understanding with others, their personal boundaries can eventually be affected. Similar to their sister sign Cancer, this water sign feels almost too much, which, in turn, gets in the way of their own emotions.