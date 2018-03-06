Emotions are the blood of our memories, the force driving our deepest passions, and the reason we keep on living. Poets struggle to find the right words to describe them and actors twist their heart in order to produce them. They're what ties all of us together. They're the reason we continue to protect each other. And as we all know, they can also be a major pain in the ass. They cloud our judgment, ruin a good day, and make people really uncomfortable to be in your presence. Regardless, they're here to stay, even when you wish you could just switch them off for a while. We also express these feelings in our own unique way and how you show emotion, based on your zodiac sign, will help the all the ridiculous whims of your big ol' sensitive heart make sense.

Let's be honest: We're all an emotional mess, 99 percent of the time. Some of us might cry their eyes out over burnt toast when others barely flinch while watching Jack sacrifice his life to save Rose at the end of Titanic. Whether you're so emotional that everyone living on your block can tell that you're having a rough day or you have such a hard exterior that people have no idea when you're actually dying on the inside, we're all feeling these feelings together.

It's also worth it to read what your moon sign and rising signs have to say about how you processes emotions. If you don't know what those are, calculate your birth chart and find out.

Aries

It's not uncommon for hot-headed Aries to experience their emotions in fits of rage. They're moving at a faster pace than any other sign in the zodiac, and finding time to ruminate on their feelings isn't easy. This makes their emotional expression intense and impulsive before they quickly move on from it. They don't feel comfortable letting just anyone know how they're feeling either, as an Aries always wants to be thought of as strong.

Taurus

A Taurus tends to escape from reality when they're emotional, needing time to fully embrace their feelings. They go home, make themselves some food, put on music that matches their mood, and let their heart take over. You won't see what this mess looks like until after they've gotten over it, unless they trust you enough to invite you over for a visit. You'll know a Taurus is feeling something deep if they're nowhere to be seen.

Gemini

Geminis are so used to making sure everyone else is happy, to putting a smile on their face and keeping everything fun and light. This is why it's actually hard to know what a Gemini is really feeling. If anything, their cleverness comes to a halt, they seem lost in thought, and they become a lot quieter than usual. They tend to rely on close loved ones to figure out when they're emotional, otherwise they'd probably never talk about it.

Cancer

When a Cancer is emotional, everyone knows it. Just look into their eyes and you'll know exactly what they're feeling. Cancers are known for breaking down into tears of joy as well as sadness in a moment's notice. They're also one of the moodiest signs in the zodiac and their emotional whims rock the boat all too often. If they don't have anyone to talk about their feelings with, they crumble to pieces.

Leo

When a Leo is emotional, you won't hear the end of it. They're the most theatrical sign in all the zodiac and they make a huge, dramatic show of their feelings. It's both beautiful and fascinating to watch but it can also be infuriating. They have trouble listening to the input of others and conversations can be a bit one-sided when they're really deep in their feelings. When a Leo feels something, it's like they've discovered this emotion for all of mankind.

Virgo

Emotional Virgos become so obsessed with analyzing every detail of their feelings until they're in a full-fledged nightmare. They try to process their emotions in a logical manner, which can backfire at times because emotions are rarely logical at all. However, once they start to calm down, they take the necessary steps to neutralize their feelings. Overall speaking, Virgos freak out a bit when plunged into emotional depths.

Libra

Libras will do whatever they can to avoid becoming too emotional. This is a sign who wants to maintain proper balance at all times and when the scales are tipped, they can explode into an emotional mess. They tend to engage in self-destructive behaviors when they're sad, and when they're happy, they ride that wave all the way to the end. For how concerned with balance Libras are, they sure do let emotions rock their world when it calls for it.

Scorpio

An emotional Scorpio is a sight to be seen. Their emotions run deeper than any other sign's in the zodiac, which is interesting because they seem stoic at first. They're so volatile and intense that whatever they're feeling will rub off on everyone around them. They want to do something with their feelings, whether that's tell someone off or give their loved ones a thousand hugs. If you were their cause of their emotions, beware. They will let you know and they won't let you forget it.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are probably the least emotionally intense of all the fire signs. They can appear rather apathetic at times and they tend to bottle their feelings up. Striving for positivity, liveliness, and happiness is their main concern and when their emotions move into uncharted territory, it's not uncommon for them to clam up. However, if they get to a breaking point, a Sagittarius can do a lot of damage to whoever made them so emotional.

Capricorn

Capricorns can be naturally pessimistic so it takes a lot for them to become super emotional. They already expect unfortunate things to happen in life so they take them in stride. However, they're not immune to matters of the heart, and when they're vulnerable, they're known for breaking down to someone they trust and divulging all their secrets. You should feel really special if a Capricorn shows you their emotional side.

Aquarius

Aquarians have a natural aversion to intense emotions and they'll tread the surface of things so they never have too dive to deep. That being said, they tend to have a delayed reaction to their feelings because they've been struggling so hard to avoid them. If they don't have some sort of emotional outlet, the feelings can build overtime, slowly poisoning them. Aquarians will pretend nothing's wrong until its too late.

Pisces

Pisces is one of the most sentimental signs in the zodiac, and they thrive as well as suffer when they're emotional. They get carried away when they're happy, wanting to keep building on that happiness to the point that it's too much. They're also known for drinking away their sorrows when they're upset, wanting to numb their intense pain. However, if you have a Pisces in your life, their emotions are part of why you love them. It's what makes them so interesting to be around.