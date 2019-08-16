Dramatic people are famous for getting into conflicts, even when they have no reason to get involved. They're known for turning an insignificant situation into a five-act performance. At the end of the day, these people are easily bored and they love spicing things up a little. If you're one of the most dramatic zodiac signs, I bet you can relate.

Drama gets a bad name for itself. After all, when you're simply trying to chill out and not get mixed up in anything stressful, a dramatic person can come through and wreck all your plans for relaxation. Suddenly, you're dealing with someone who can't stop crying in the middle of the party. Then, you're trying to be the peacekeeper amidst an over-the-top argument you truly want no part in. Finally, you're all out of energy because that dramatic person sucked it all out of you.

On the other hand, the same people who are dramatic also know how to have a damn good time. They're passionate, lively, reactive, and a whole lot of entertainment on their good days. They can turn a boring situation into something way more exciting and you never know where the night is headed when they're around. True, sometimes you end up somewhere you never wanted to be. But other times? You have a blast and that dramatic person is to thank for it.

So, let's raise a glass to (or hide from) the following zodiac signs who tend to be the most dramatic. At the very least, they keep things interesting.

Gemini: You Tend To Get Bored Easily, So You Love A Little Drama

A Gemini is rarely ever the obvious source for drama. These fickle and communicative creatures are very smooth operators, and chances are they've meddled with a situation from afar. Geminis are dramatic by stealthily making everyone else feel dramatic. They'll whisper here and there, nudge someone's inner turmoil, and watch the drama unfold. Are they doing this to be evil? No. Are they doing this on purpose? Probably not. They just want to be entertained.

Cancer: You Might Be Overly Sensitive And Emotional At Times

A Cancer barely contains an ocean of deep and dark feelings. They're highly sensitive, perceptive, and it can be hard for them to hold it together when they're poked. Known for their infamous mood swings, a Cancer can seem totally fine one minute; the next minute, they're more dramatic than anyone could have ever expected. Because they're so sensitive, they may have the tendency to take something personally when it really wasn't. The result? A bit of drama, of course.

Leo: You Have A Flair For The Dramatic And The Theatrical

When it comes to a Leo, all the world is a stage... and they're the star of the performance. No matter what they're doing, they love to make a dramatic entrance. Even if they're simply strolling through the grocery store, they can't do it without making sure everyone notices them. If they're making a toast at a wedding, they have the power to be so compelling, they steal the show from the bride and groom. And when they're feeling upset? It's a big deal, to say the least.

Virgo: You Might Over-Analyze Everything Until Your Stressed Out

A Virgo's drama is the least obvious of all the zodiac signs on the list, but if you've ever known a Virgo, you know damn well how dramatic they can be. Virgos get stressed out easily and tend to overthink a problem that's really not that big of a deal until they're a full-blown mess. They're capable of inducing themselves with so much anxiety if things are just a little bit out of order. Don't get me wrong, a Virgo probably won't make a scene like some other signs. Instead, they'll just digest their own drama like bad shellfish. Ugh.