There's a reason everyone who's obsessed with astrology keeps talking about the four elements. Once you get a hang of how each element expresses itself, all the rest of the information about each zodiac sign comes together. The elements describe the overall energy that a certain zodiac sign exudes, and every element contains a family of three signs. So, what is an earth sign? These zodiac signs — Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn — tend to be the most grounded, pragmatic, and reliable.

The elements are the first thing to take note of when looking at a birth chart, according to astrologers. “They’re one of the most important ways the signs are divided,” astrologer Indigo Witt tells Elite Daily. “They really are the main factor in how you differentiate between the signs and also group them together.” There are different characteristics that relate the three signs within an element. Learning which element is most dominant in your chart is huge in understanding the leading energies you have.

If you were born with placements in any of the earth signs, you're someone who loves to get things done. You don't just talk a big talk or walk a big walk. You actually go through the effort of planning things out, making moves, and producing results.

But earth signs are more than just people you can depend on to follow through. These people can transform your universe in ways you can't deny. “Earth signs bring great resilience to the world and are focused on real-world manifestation,” Kyle Thomas, a celebrity astrologer, tells Elite Daily. “They are the most enduring and persevering of the elements.” There's a reason why earth signs tend to soar in their careers, build lasting relationships, and create so many brilliant things with their bare hands. They're rooted in the earth, allowing them to grow slowly, steadily, and surely.

Here's everything you need to know if you have Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn in your chart.

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

What Does It Mean If You Have An Earth-Dominant Chart?

If earth is a heavy-hitter in your birth chart, the characteristics of this element define how you operate and interact with the world. Earth is what’s called a negative polarity or yin sign in astrology. “The yin signs are all the earth and water signs, and they’re receiving, processing, and responding to the environment,” professional astrologer Taryn Bond previously told Elite Daily. Earth-dominant people aren’t going to act on impulse and are professionals at keeping it chill.

Earth signs are structured and grounded. They live in the physical world and tend to view life through a lens of practicality. They’re resourceful and want to be efficient. Earth has a focus on what they have, own, and do — everything that’s tangible. “They are very big on being stable, patient, and dependable,” Witt says. “They want to feel like they are needed, wanted, and relied on.” This is what makes them feel seen and is a huge part of their sense of self. They like to be providers in a security-oriented way. “They're very big on establishing what the rules are, what they're supposed to be doing, and ... they just want to do things correctly the first time.”

Earth people are very aware of their resources because they have a core desire for stability — like nothing is going to crumble their mountain. If you have a lot of Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn in your chart, you’re an incredibly persistent person when it comes to doing what needs to be done. You’re typically not caught up in emotions or dreamland — it’s about what you do in the here and now.

A prevalence of this element indicates someone who is hardworking, dependable, and solid. These people are also typically very time-oriented: They’ve thought about exactly when they need to start doing something so they can finish by a certain time.

What Are The Earth Signs?

Taurus: The Sensualist, Affection Giver, & Earner

You can spot a Taurus by how effortlessly they attract attention from others. Ruled by Venus — planet of love and beauty — this fixed earth sign exudes luxury and indulgence. Deeply tuned in to their senses, they communicate through touch, sound, taste, smell, and sight. This gives them exquisite taste and a flair for the finer things in life.

Their desire for such splendor isn't purely fanciful either. They're excellent at building the life they've always dreamed of and have no problem putting in the work. “Taurus is very good at making everything look easier than it is, but Taurians are very hard workers,” Witt offers. This is one reason why people born under Taurus have the potential to make so much money.

Earth signs typically don’t get the rep of being creative, but with Venus on their side, Taurus is an exception. “A lot of Taurus placements are actually singers or are involved in the arts in some way — they're very big on those Venusian things,” Witt says. “They are very into decadence and feeling refined.” They like feeling comfortable and pampered — long baths with yummy candles and fluffy towels are their love language.

Virgo: The Intellectual, Detective, & Altruist

With their keen eye for detail, nothing gets past someone with Virgo placements. Ruled by Mercury — planet of communication and thought — their mind is always searching for deeper meaning, and they can't help but analyze everything. They’re also big on communication and expressing their opinions. Not only is this mutable earth sign an intelligent detective; they're also incredibly giving, and they show their love through acts of service. Nothing makes a Virgo happier than a chance to prove how useful they can be in your life.

A Virgo’s goal is to improve, so they may take their Mercurial eye and pick out everything you’re doing wrong with a fine-tooth comb. It’s not that they’re trying to bully anyone — it’s actually how they show they care. Like Cancer, Virgo can be the “mom friend,” but don’t expect them to tend to your emotional needs. “They want to be like, ‘This is the reality and this is what you need to be doing,’’’ says Witt. They’ll be the one to make sure you got your homework done and packed a lunch. “They're very analytical and probably the most logical out of the Earth signs,” Witt continues, “and that's really on the Mercury aspect.”

Virgo is also known as the perfectionist — they need everything organized just so. But they do have a messy side they withhold from view. “Virgo is like an earthquake,” Witt says, “because they want to seem like they have it together, but they actually are the messiest of them all,” she continues.

Capricorn: The Type-A Personality, Traditionalist, & Hard Worker

You're probably familiar with the stereotypes about Capricorn. They're supposedly workaholics who think of nothing but their ambitions, right? It's true that this cardinal earth sign is incredibly goal-oriented — but they don't want to be successful simply because it looks good on a resume. A Capricorn has to be truly passionate about something before they put their heart into it. After all, they're ruled by Saturn — planet of long-term commitments — so if they decide to embark on a journey, they're in it for the long haul.

“Capricorns carry themselves with a lot of intensity and responsibility that feels like they've been around for a thousand years,” Witt says. Ruled by a slow-moving planet, it makes sense that this sign comes off this way. They tend to be very hardcore people, often thinking about things through the lens of how it’s going to get them ahead or make money. When it comes to being successful, “they understand that tenacity you have to have,” Witt notes.

Earth signs love to be the provider, but this is especially true with Capricorns, who Witt deems the sign with “dad energy.” “Capricorn is like a mountain that's been around for millions of years and just sits there looking ominous in the sky,” Witt muses.

Experts:

Indigo Selah-Jael Witt, astrologer and Tiktok content creator focusing on interpreting the stars, spirituality, and pop culture

Kyle Thomas, celebrity astrologer, pop culture astrologer, and horoscope writer

Taryn Bond, professional astrologer