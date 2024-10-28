Stanley cups have been the go-to accessory of 2024. The viral reusable water bottles are perfect for staying hydrated, and fans on TikTok have even dressed up their fave tumblers for any occasion.

Stylish Stanley owners add colorful charms and straw toppers to match their OOTD, while adventurous cup holders pop on a duffle bag and tray for snacks while traveling. Beauty brand e.l.f. now has a way for you to customize your Stanley Quencher to keep not only your body hydrated, but your lips as well.

The e.l.f. Stanley collection, available exclusively at Target, features:

The 40oz Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler ($45) in new shades named after e.l.f. lip oil colors Honey Talks, Red Delicious, Coral Fixation, Jam Session, and Crystal Clear Night

The 30oz Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler ($35) in Honey Talks, Red Delicious, and Jam Session

The first-ever Tumbler Lip Oil Holder ($6)

The attachable e.l.f. holder is the true star of the collection, and just the right size to fit your fave Glow Reviver Lip Oil for any touch-ups while out running errands or heading to class. The entire collection launched Sunday, Oct. 27, at Target stores and online with the Lip Oil Holder being the most popular.

Will Target Restock The e.l.f. Stanley Cup Line?

As of Monday, Oct. 28, the Coral Fixation Tumbler Lip Oil Holder is the only one still available for local delivery, but fans may be able to find the other two colors in stores.

You’ll want to act fast, though. Since this is limited-edition, there will *not* be a restock of the already super-viral e.l.f. Stanley cup collection.

An Honest Review Of Stanley x e.l.f.?

I was able to get my hands on the Red Delicious Stanley cup to test out how comfortable and easy it is to have the lip oil holder attached, and truly fell in love. Even though the clip does make the handle a bit larger, it still provides a nice grip for carrying around your Stanley.

The lip oil also fits so snug in the holder that flipping your cup upside down won’t make it immediately fall out. Mine took a bit of shaking before it dropped, but I don’t know why you’d be holding your cup upside down like that anyway.

The lip oil accessory reminds me so much of Hailey Bieber’s viral lip case from Rhode, making it easy for you to reapply whenever. The box for the e.l.f. holder also comes with stickers to decorate both your Stanley cup and holder, which I thought was cute. If you prefer the clean look, you can save them for your journal or laptop instead.

Feel Free To Play Around

Don’t feel like you have to stick to the same colors, too. The color palette of the e.l.f. Stanley collection works so well together that you could mix and match your cup to your holder — especially if the one you were hoping to get is sold out at your store.

Overall, this is such a fun collab. After a year of Barbie and Olivia Rodrigo cups with lip holder accessories, I can’t wait to see where Stanley goes next.