Stanley is changing — for good... for a limited time, anyway. Ahead of the release of the most highly anticipated movie musical of the year starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Jonathan Bailey, the drinkware brand is going full Wicked-core with its newest drop, and you know it’s going to be pop-u-lar.

What To Expect From Stanley’s Wicked Launch

The 20- ($35) and 40-ounce ($55) Wicked Stanley Quenchers, available only at Target stores and Target.com starting Sunday, Oct. 13, come in two different color options:

Elphaba green, with a golden flying monkey detail

Glinda pink, with butterflies

The last time Target dropped a pink Stanley cup, stores had guests lining up outside and racing to shelves to grab a Quencher or two, so this collection likely won’t last long. And, since this is a limited-edition release, don’t expect a restock as the cups will only be available while supplies last.

More Wicked-Inspired Target Treats

Whether or not you’re able to secure the sure-to-be-viral products, there’s still plenty of exclusive movie merch to come. Along with these Stanley cups, Target is dropping over 150 Wicked-inspired products that includes a bluetooth karaoke microphone ($20) that fans online are obsessed with because it plays an extended clip of Erivo singing “Defying Gravity.”

TikTok is also loving the budget-friendly section of Target, which has cheap Wicked merch like tote bags, a stationery kit, and a Glinda handheld mirror.

Tips For Getting The Wicked Stanley Cups

Of course, if your heart is set on staying hydrated with an Elphaba or a Glinda Stanley cup, you’ll want to act fast on this drop. One TikTok with over 124,000 likes says to “run” to your local Target on Oct. 13, but serious fans might want to check to see whether their store will allow people to wait in line before it opens.

You could also try refreshing the Target app and website right at midnight to purchase a cup online.

Anyone who misses out on the Wicked pink cup can always get Stanley’s new Punch Shimmer Quencher, which is also available now at Dick’s Sporting Goods and Public Lands. The Barbie pink Stanley cup is still online as well, in both the 30-ounce and 40-ounce sizes.

The cups below may not be movie-official merch, but the gorgeous pink and green hues will still keep you dancing through life.