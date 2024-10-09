The obsession with Stanley cups has been going strong all year, with everything from LoveShackFancy to Olivia Rodrigo collabs selling out almost immediately. And if TikTok is anything to go by, the latest drop will be the next trending sensation.

The enthusiasm for all things Stanley started in January with the brand’s viral pink cup; videos of fans racing to grab Quenchers off Target shelves were all over the FYP. Though that particular tumbler never restocked, there’s a chance for you to get your hands on another perfectly pink product.

Introducing Stanley’s Punch Shimmer Line

DICK’S Sporting Goods and Public Lands have collaborated with the brand on an exclusive, limited-edition Winter Wonderland Collection; the first five releases in the new line all come in the shade Punch Shimmer, a sparkling magenta hue that’ll appeal to any pink lover.

TikTokers have already taken notice and have been documenting their latest finds. Others have been commenting on Stanley’s official page, saying, “Omg i need it ❤️” and “This is one of my newest faves.”

The drop is currently available only at DICK’s and Public Lands, and includes all of the following popular options:

40 oz. Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler: $45

30-ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler: $35

20-ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler: $30

14-ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler: $20

30-ounce IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler: $35

Will Stanley’s Punch Shimmer Products Restock?

Since pink hues have been among Stanley’s top-selling cups — including a selection of Barbie-themed Stanleys — it’s likely the Punch Shimmer Collection won’t last long. BUT, you may have better luck this time.

Stanley

According to the brand, “There should be a restock of Punch Shimmer on Nov. 1,” when it drops five brand-new Winter Wonderland colors, also exclusively at DICK’S and Public Lands: a purple Dahlia Shimmer, a white Crystal Crush, a light green Seaglass Gloss, a pale Pink Icicle Gloss, and a vibrant Powder Blue Crush.

In addition to the tumblers, you can find straws ($13-$15), bottles ($35), and to-go mugs ($28) for warm apple cider and peppermint hot cocoa.

The full Winter Wonderland Collection drops Nov. 1.