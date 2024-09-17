This Stanley is now a Barbie. Following the success of both Olivia Rodrigo and LoveShackFancy’s collabs, the iconic Barbie is adding her name to the list just in time for her 65th anniversary.

The all-new Stanley collection includes eight designs inspired by different Barbie doll eras. There’s, of course, the signature pink icon cup along with a 1959 Original, ‘60s Twist ’N Turn, ‘70s Superstar, ‘80s Dynamite, ‘80s Peaches ‘N Cream, ‘80s Rockers, and ‘80s Western Ken Quencher in the 40-ounce size.

Everyone may be deep into 2024’s brat summer and fall, but the love for all things Barbie hasn’t left since pretty much everything was coated in pink to witness Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling dance the night away in theaters last year. As one fan on TikTok said, “I love that the Barbie collabs are still happening!”

In addition to being a full collection of Quenchers, the Barbie x Stanley rollout isn’t just a one-day drop. There is a launch calendar happening between Sept. 16 and Sept. 20. So if there’s a specific Barbie cup that has caught your eye, below is everything you need to know in order to cop it for your collection.

Set Your Alarm For The Day Your Barbie Quencher Drops

Stanley

Just like you wanted to shop for a Barbie that matched your style as a kid, you also want a Stanley cup that fits in your aesthetic now. Luckily, there’s a range of colors and designs — whether you’re a pink Barbiecore purist or more coquettish like 1984’s Peaches ‘N Cream Barbie — with up to two cups dropping each day.

The first day of the launch was Sept. 16 with the sparkly Barbie Icon Quencher. The OG pink cup is the only design that comes in both the 40-ounce ($60) and 30-ounce ($50) size. Each day after, Stanley is releasing two more 40-ounce designs in chronological order:

Sept. 16 — Barbie Icon Quenchers ($50-$60)

Sept. 17 — 1959 Original 40oz. Quencher ($60) and ‘60s Twist ’N Turn 40oz. Quencher ($60)

Sept. 18 — ‘70s Superstar 40oz. Quencher ($60) and ‘80s Dynamite 40oz. Quencher ($60)

Sept. 19 — ‘80s Peaches ‘N Cream 40oz. Quencher ($60) and ‘80s Rockers 40oz. Quencher ($60)

Sept. 20 — ‘80s Western Ken 40oz. Quencher ($60)

Each drop will happen at 9 a.m. PST, so you’ll want to make sure you’re ready to click “add to cart” as soon as it’s live. Some designs may be more popular than others, like the Peaches ‘N Cream cup. The floral design with bows all around is a viral fave on TikTok for how “unique” it looks. It doesn’t necessarily scream Barbie the way the neon Icon Quencher does, but still has nods to the blond doll with her silhouette under the handle.

These Stanley Cups Are Collectibles Just Like Barbie Dolls

Rachel Chapman

Each Barbie Stanley comes with a matching lid and straw along with stickers to customize your cup and a collector’s box. The latter is a detail that TikToker @iamnikkieg really loves about this collection, especially how these boxes look like the same ones that collector dolls come in. If you really love one of the cups, you could even buy one to use and one to display — but the fun is in using your Stanley.

For the launch, the brand held different pop-up events in New York City, London, Houston, and Los Angeles, where fans could purchase each of the Quenchers early. The LA event, inspired by the 1959 Original Barbie in her chevron black and white swimsuit, was held at the Beverly Laurel Motor Hotel in Hollywood.

Rachel Chapman

Collectors were lined up around the block hours before the pop-up shop opened to get their hands on a Barbie Stanley Quencher, so you’ll definitely want to act fast when they drop online. There are no planned restocks for this limited-time collection.