The Stanley love continues. Following the success of Target’s pink tumbler at the beginning of the year and Olivia Rodrigo’s viral GUTS-inspired cup in July, everyone’s fave emotional support bottle and hydration bestie, the Stanley Cup, has now teamed up with floral-friendly fashion brand LoveShackFancy.

The full collection of four unique LoveShackFancy vintage-inspired prints and 16 items went on sale Tuesday, Aug. 6, and had a demand similar to that of the Eras Tour.

The Stanley x LoveShackFancy line is giving Taylor Swift tix.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) even shared a pic of the checkout queue, with the caption, “Oh goodness, the Stanley x LoveShackFancy line is giving Taylor Swift tix.”

Juliana Giovanna (@_julianagiovanna) said on TikTok that she missed out on getting a Stanley and LoveShackFancy cup after it sold out online one minute after dropping. In a plea to Stanley, Giovanna asked for another collab — possibly one with a bow on it.

Stanley + LoveShackFancy + Restock = ...

If you’re like Giovanna and missed out on getting your dream Stanley Quencher, a restock may feel like your only hope. Unfortunately, the brand says “there are no planned restocks at this time.”

There Are Non-Quenchers Still Available Rightthissecond

Yes, there are other cute Stanley x LSF products currently on hand for purchase. LoveShackFancy’s 16-piece collection, which ranges from $40 to $60, is available on both Stanley and the fashion brand’s sites, so make sure to look in both places before giving up.

The LoveShackFancy collection is Stanley’s first-ever fashion collab and features the debut of a 20-ounce Quencher with a handle and a brand-new 12-ounce All Day Slim Bottle.

You’ll also find the popular 40-ounce Quencher and 20-ounce Slim Bottle in each of the four patterns: Happy Thoughts, Ribbon Rosa, Everblooming Rosettes, and Blooming Heirloom. The two Quenchers come with a coquette aesthetic bow straw topper, so you can take your bottle on the go and not have to worry about any spills.

You’ll have to act fast if you do want one of the LoveShackFancy and Stanley cups, though, because there’s just a few products left.

As far as another collab goes, it’s possible that Stanley will work with LoveShackFancy again after seeing how popular this collection has been. However, when asked about any future collabs, Stanley didn’t respond.

After the Rodrigo drop, the company said, “The team continues to innovate and keep a pulse on consumer trends to deliver innovative new products, exciting collaborations, and brand partnerships that we know consumers are eagerly awaiting.” So, if you missed out on this collection, there’s always a chance for another Stanley collab you love to drop next.