A good day to treat yourself is Valentine’s Day, and Starbucks is adding new seasonal drinks to its menu that will make your Feb. 14 even sweeter.

In recent weeks, Starbucks unveiled its Valentine’s Day merch collection, which included the viral pink Stanley Cup that was sold exclusively at Target — all that was left was its V-Day-themed beverages. The wait is finally over, though, because starting Tuesday, Jan. 30, Starbucks’ lineup will feature two new drinks inspired by the holiday as well:

Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino — A twist on Starbucks’ popular Strawberry Crème Frappuccino. The festively pink drink has java chips blended in to give you that chocolate-covered strawberry flavor.

Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew — This Valentine’s Day treat has Starbucks’ hazelnut syrup mixed in with a Chocolate Cream Cold Foam and cookie crumbles on top.

Both drinks are as sweet as a box of chocolates that your partner may get you on date night, but if you’re looking for something a little on the savory side, Starbucks also has two new Oleato menu items, which were unveiled on Monday, Jan. 29:

Oleato Caffe Latte with Oatmilk — It’s Starbucks’ viral olive oil coffee, but made with oat milk for the first time.

Oleato Golden Foam Iced Shaken Espresso with Toffeenut — The exciting blend comes with a Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam on top that is infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil.

Since I’m always down to try new menu items, I had to order Starbucks’ Valentine’s Day drinks to see if any of them make my coffee-loving heart skip a beat.

The Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino Is In Its Lover Era

Rachel Chapman

When I saw that Starbucks’ V-Day menu included a chocolate-covered strawberry cream Frappe, I was shocked it wasn’t already a thing. Adding java chips is such a simple way to create a chocolate-covered strawberry-inspired drink. TikTokers have actually been making a similar secret menu version of the Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino for *years*. Now, it’s menu-official and easy to order.

Personally, I would add in more java chips. The blend of milk, strawberry puree, and chocolate chips in the original recipe is delicious and definitely gives this drink its Taylor Swift Lover-inspired pink shade, but it leans heavily on the strawberry flavor.

Rating: 4 out of 5. It’s tasty, but I want more chocolate. Even adding in some chocolate syrup might give this drink more of an equal balance of flavor, like the limited-edition BLACKPINK Strawberry Choco Cream Frappuccino.

The Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew Has A Surprising Flavor

Rachel Chapman

I was most looking forward to the Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew, because hazelnut is my favorite coffee flavor. I’m also a fan of Starbucks’ Chocolate Cream Cold Foam and cookie crumble topping, so I thought I knew what this would taste like.

Instead of just a creamy, chocolate, and nutty sip, I got hints of fruit as well. It’s possible the cold brew base is what gives this drink its surprising flavor, but I couldn’t really pinpoint it. It really tasted like another chocolate-covered strawberry drink.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5. As tasty as it was, I was not expecting all those flavors, so each sip was just confusing.

The Oleato Caffe Latte With Oatmilk Works Really Well Together

Rachel Chapman

My expectations were a bit too high for the new cold brew, but they were low for the Oleato Caffe Latte with Oatmilk — which really worked in its favor. I’ve tried the olive oil coffees from Starbucks, and they’re an acquired taste that I wouldn’t recommend for everyone. However, this version of the Oleato Latte with oat milk was perfection.

The olive oil’s not too strong and blends in perfectly with the oat flavors to create a hearty latte. It was like a warm hug in coffee form, and a great drink for the colder months.

Rating: 4 out of 5. I would recommend this for anyone who avoids the sweeter drinks at Starbucks.

The Oleato Golden Foam Iced Shaken Espresso With Toffeenut Offers So Many Possibilities

Rachel Chapman

Similar to the latte with oat milk, the olive oil’s not overpowering at all. I was shocked at how delicious this was. The savory cold foam pairs so well with the sweet toffee espresso that it creates a perfect blend of flavors.

I’m not sure the Oleato Golden Foam would work with just about every beverage at Starbucks, but it is now an option for customizations. Starbucks even suggested adding it to its Iced Chai Tea Latte, which is one of my go-to orders. I can actually see the olive oil cold foam working well with the chai to make a great fall drink, and can’t wait to try it for myself.

Rating: 5 out of 5. I guess I’m an Oleato fan now, because this Oleato Golden Foam Iced Shaken Espresso with Toffeenut was my favorite of the four new Starbucks beverages.