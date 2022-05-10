Starbucks' New Summer Cold Brew Tastes Like The Best Chocolate Milk You’ve Ever Had

Get ready, Team Iced Coffee, because there’s a new chilly pick-me-up at Starbucks that might become your go-to warm-weather sip. Starbucks’ new Chocolate Cream Cold Brew debuted with the return of the chain’s summer menu on Tuesday, May 10, and it puts a chocolaty twist on the cold brew you’ve got in your regular rotation. If you’re wondering what the new innovation is all about, this Starbucks Chocolate Cream Cold Brew review includes all the details on its taste, ingredients, and more.

For coffee stans, cold brew is great on its own, but Starbucks put a fun summer twist on your usual order with the addition of new Chocolate Cream Cold Foam. In fact, the drink is inspired by “nostalgic summer moments,” per the press release, so you can expect each sip to taste like a mini blast from the past. Elite Daily editor Collette Reitz got a preview of Starbucks’ Chocolate Cream Cold Brew, and she likens the flavor of the new cold foam to chocolate milk — what’s more nostalgic than that?

Starbucks Chocolate Cream Cold Brew consists of Starbucks Cold Brew, ice, and vanilla syrup to add a little sweetness. To top it off, there’s the new Chocolate Cream Cold Foam, which, according to the Starbucks website, is made with vanilla sweet cream, milk, vanilla syrup, and chocolate malt powder. Calling it a “game-changer,” Reitz was instantly hype over the new Chocolate Cream Cold Foam. “I licked the top of my lid to make sure I didn’t miss any,” she shares.

After enjoying the chocolate cold foam on its own, she sipped the cold brew. On its own, the cold brew and vanilla mix is less sweet, but then she mixed it into the cold brew. The result? A “creamy, delicious mix with a hint of sweet chocolate,” according to Reitz. She also says that when the cold brew, vanilla, and chocolate cold foam blend, it balances the taste and leads to “lighter chocolate flavor with a touch of sweetness.” Reitz calls the drink a “must try” for fans of Starbucks’ Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew who also count themselves as chocolate lovers.

Cold brew has been around at Starbucks since 2015, and the new Chocolate Cream Cold Brew joins the menu as a permanent addition — so you can keep sipping all year round. To bring even more summer vibes to your Starbucks run, you can grab the new Lime-Frosted Coconut bar as well as summer-ready sips like Frappuccinos and Refreshers. And don’t forget about new merch to show off on the ‘Gram.

With a new cold foam on the menu to bring even more fun to your cold brew this summer, you’ll want to make a Starbucks run ASAP. When you head to Starbucks to kick off summer, remember to check CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.