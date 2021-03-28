When it comes to picking a sip to give you a little boost, you might already have a go-to coffee. For the times when you want to switch up your usual coffee, though, you'll want to know what you'll be getting in the caffeine department. If you're looking to go from hot to cold, Starbucks has a whole slew of cold brew options with varying amounts of caffeine, depending on your preferences. Here are the 13 strongest cold brew drinks at Starbucks when you're looking for something new to help you get energized.

Cold brew is always a popular menu item for customers looking for a chilled pick-me-up at Starbucks. To get the signature smoothness of cold brew, the coffee chain uses a special method that combines cold water with ground coffee before steeping for 20 hours.

With 13 cold brews in total, you have plenty of options to choose from at Starbucks. Overall, Starbucks Cold Brew has a bit less caffeine than the company's hot brewed coffee. The chain's line of nitrogen-infused cold brews feature the most caffeine content, though classic cold brews still pack plenty of punch. To help you decide which sip you'd like to pick up for your next coffee run, check out the strongest cold brew drinks at Starbucks. Caffeine counts for the drinks are all based on a grande size, which is 16-fluid ounces.

1. Starbucks Honey Almondmilk Nitro Cold Brew

Honey Almondmilk Nitro Cold Brew is a plant-based sip at Starbucks. It features honey and is finished off with almond milk for a subtly sweet concoction. A grande Honey Almondmilk Nitro Cold Brew has a whopping 290 milligrams of caffeine. For reference, a Grande Pike Place hot brewed coffee contains 310 milligrams of caffeine.

2. Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew

Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew features the chain's classic cold brew infused with nitrogen. The final result is a smooth and sweet flavor, and it has 280 milligrams of caffeine.

3. Starbucks Reserve Nitro Cold Brew

Starbucks Reserve Nitro Cold Brew gets its sweet flavor from the drink's nitrogen. You can expect a smooth and creamy finish, as well as a boost of energy from the 280 milligrams of caffeine in a grande size.

4. Starbucks Salted Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew

You can enjoy a sweet and salty combo with the Salted Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew, which features caramel and is finished off with a salted foam. There are 270 milligrams of caffeine in a grande drink.

5. Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew with Sweet Cream

Nitro Cold Brew with Sweet Cream features the chain's Nitro Cold Brew but with a twist: It's finished off with vanilla sweet cream. There are 265 milligrams of caffeine in a grande.

6. Starbucks Irish Cream Nitro Cold Brew

Irish Cream Nitro Cold Brew is a festive sip that Starbucks has released every holiday season since its debut in 2019. It's a combo of Starbucks' classic Nitro Cold Brew with Irish cream syrup, finished off with vanilla sweet cream foam and cocoa. There are 265 milligrams of caffeine in a grande.

7. Starbucks Cold Brew Coffee

Starbucks Cold Brew Coffee is made in small batches every day through a steeping method that takes 20 hours. The brand's OG cold brew has a notably smooth finish and 205 milligrams of caffeine in a grande.

8. Starbucks Cold Brew Coffee with Milk

If you'd like a bit of creamy flavor in your sip, you can opt for Starbucks Cold Brew Coffee with Milk. Similar to the classic option, you'll get 205 milligrams of caffeine in a grande.

9. Starbucks Honey Almondmilk Cold Brew

The Honey Almondmilk Cold Brew features a subtly sweet flavor and features notes of honey and almond milk for a non-dairy alternative. There are 205 milligrams of caffeine in a grande size of the cold brew option.

10. Starbucks Reserve Cold Brew

Starbucks Reserve Cold Brew has a bolder finish than the OG option, which means it's a good choice for anyone looking for strong flavor. A grande sized sip features 200 milligrams of caffeine.

11. Irish Cream Cold Brew

Irish Cream Cold Brew is a holiday offering that blends cold brew and Irish cream syrup, topped off with vanilla sweet cream cold foam and a dash of cocoa. There are 185 milligrams of caffeine in a grande.

12. Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew

Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew is a sweet and savory combo. The base of the drink is the chain's signature cold brew, but it also has caramel flavors and salted cold foam. A grande beverage has 185 milligrams of caffeine.

13. Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew blends the chain's cold brew with vanilla, and it's finished off with vanilla sweet cream throughout the sip. The smooth coffee has 185 milligrams of caffeine.

