If you find yourself craving a Starbucks Cold Brew a few times a week (or every day), then you're likely in need of a refresh. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the sip that you may not know about. Whether you're trying to recreate your fave coffee at home or grabbing something new on your next order, these Starbucks Cold Brew recipes and hacks feature so many choices.

Starbucks first introduced its Nitro Cold Brew coffee at select locations in May 2016 before it launched in all locations nationwide in 2019 — and coffee has never been the same. Cut to March 2021, and there are plenty of different cold brew sips at Starbucks. There are also so many ways to customize the iced drink. As you're looking for a new hack or recipe to spice up your cold brew order, you may be inspired to make one at home. If you are, Starbucks has some at-home products you can use, like its Cold Brew Concentrate line, and its flavored syrups and creamers.

To start branching out with your cold brew order, you can check out Starbucks' official "Made For You: Menu Guide" and the recipes coffee fans are sharing on TikTok. Here are some go-to variations to get you started.

1. Cold Brew With Less Sugar

Sometimes you want a cold brew sip that's sweet, but not too sweet. If that's your #mood, try the Honey Almondmilk Cold Brew from Starbucks' Menu Guide for less sugar. It only has 10 grams of sugar and features a slow-steeped Starbucks Cold Brew with notes of honey and a light almond milk finish.

2. Cold Brew With Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam

This hack for Starbucks Cold Brew with Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam is a cinch to order in the Starbucks app. Go to the "Cold Coffee" section and tap on "Cold Brews." Then select the "Starbucks Cold Brew Coffee." Now, for the customization. Scroll down and tap on "Toppings," then choose "Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam." Pro tip: If you want a little ~extra~ vanilla you can order a Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew and then add the Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam.

3. Cold Brew With Cold Foam

Another simple hack from Starbucks is adding regular Cold Foam. To order a Starbucks Cold Brew with Cold Foam in the app, select the regular cold brew from the "Cold Coffee" section and hit "Toppings," where you can select "Cold Foam" from a drop-down menu.

4. White Mocha Cold Brew Recipe

This recipe from TikToker @theycallmelely features a Starbucks Cold Brew sip with two pumps of White Mocha and a topping of sweet cream with cookie crumbles. While you can order it from Starbucks, you can easily make it at home by using Starbucks' At-Home Cold Brew Concentrate and Starbucks' White Chocolate Mocha Flavored Creamer, and topping it off with whipped cream and crumbled Oreo pieces.

5. Creamier Cold Brew

For a creamy take on a Starbucks Cold Brew, try swapping your regular choice of milk for the chain's new oat milk option. You can even order a cold brew dupe of the Honey Oatmilk Latte by adding a honey blend to a standard cold brew and adding some Brown Butter Topping.

6. Matching A Syrup With The Roast

Starbucks barista Wednesday Breslin in Cincinnati, Ohio, told Starbucks in April 2019 her go-to order for a cold brew is to add a bit of caramel syrup to complement the roast. If you want to make it nutty, opt for a pump of toffee nut or hazelnut syrup instead.

7. Sweet & Spicy Cold Brew

Another official barista recommendation, barista Brittany Chorney from Odessa, Texas, says a chai infusion in Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew with a swirl of sweet cold foam is a tasty summer option.

8. A Matcha Cold Brew

TikToker Edward Zo (@edwardzo) shared a cold brew hack that includes matcha. Zo recommends ordering a Tall Starbucks Cold Brew in a Venti-sized cup with extra ice and oat milk foam, but you can order the size, amount of ice, and type of milk you prefer. The important part of the recipe you won't want to change is adding vanilla syrup (he adds half a pump) and two scoops of Starbucks matcha powder.

9. Chocolate Hazelnut Cold Brew

If you're looking for a chocolate hazelnut sip, this take on TikToker @loganraehill's hack is an easy upgrade. Since the Starbucks Cold Brew with Dark Cocoa Almondmilk Cold Foam isn't available, order a Starbucks Cold Brew and ask for two pumps of hazelnut syrup and two pumps of mocha sauce.

10. Caramel Ribbon Crunch Cold Foam Cold Brew

TikToker @nicckkles posted this twist on a cold brew. Order a Starbucks Cold Brew with two pumps of toffee nut syrup. Then, ask for cold foam with dark caramel sauce blended in. You can also ask for standard sweet cream cold foam and add caramel sauce to your sip instead.

When going out to grab ingredients or a sip from your local Starbucks, remember to keep in mind the most updated CDC guidelines on social distancing,mask-wearing, and visiting restaurants.