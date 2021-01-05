Starbucks is brightening the post-New Year's slump with the drop of two new limited-edition wintery sips. With the holidays behind us, Starbucks’ new winter 2021 drinks sound like the perfect transition to spring with two unique beverages that will be available starting on Jan. 5. Here's what to know about the new offerings, which include a plant-based cold brew and a latte that was previously only available at Starbucks Reserve Roasteries.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 5, the new Honey Almondmilk Cold Brew and the Pistachio Latte will roll out at at Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada for a limited time and will be available while supplies last.

After the release of dairy-free Cold Brew with Cinnamon Almondmilk Foam and Cold Brew with Dark Cocoa Almondmilk Foam this past summer, Starbucks' latest almond milk-based cold brew beverage features a subtle hint of sweetness.

The Honey Almondmilk Cold Brew, which clocks in between $4.15 to $4.75 for a grande, depending on the location, starts with a slow-steeped Starbucks Cold Brew that's mixed with notes of honey. A layer of almond milk then gives the sip a light and creamy finish.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Starbucks stans might recognize the second offering from one of the company's Reserve Roastery launches back in 2019. The Pistachio Latte, which costs between $5.25 to $5.75 for a grande, depending on the location, starts with a Starbucks Signature Espresso and steamed milk base that's mixed with sweet pistachio flavoring, which comes from a pistachio sauce made with actual ground pistachios. To top it all off, the latte features a whipped cream and salted rich brown butter topping, giving your sip a tasty blend of sweet and salty elements. While it's not the exact same sip that was available at the Reserve Roastery, the beverage contains many of the same ingredients and can be served iced, hot, or as a Frappuccino blended drink, depending on your preference.

Both of these limited-edition sips are only available while supplies last, so it's best to pick them up or have them delivered in accordance with the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11, which cautions against unnecessary errands. If picking up, you'll also want to check out Starbucks' coronavirus safety guidelines and make sure to wear a mask and practice social distancing. When leaving Starbucks or after handling any packaging, wash your hands.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.