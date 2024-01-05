Mean Girls is about to strut its way down the hall and into movie theaters, but this time, it’s much more musical. The adaptation of the Broadway musical based on the 2004 Mean Girls film (say that five times fast) is one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2024. If you’re excited to see Reneé Rapp and Christopher Briney shine on the silver screen, celebrate the movie’s release by treating yourself to a Starbucks Mean Girls drink inspired by The Plastics.

Gretchen Wieners’ hair may be so big that it’s full of secrets, but I’m here to spill the deets on how to order this off-the-menu Frappuccino. In order to be a Plastic, you must wear pink on Wednesdays, but you can also drink pink. The secret menu Mean Girls Frappuccino is a White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino with strawberry puree and sweet cream, and when blended together, this $8 sip is a gorgeous pink shade. After seeing the Mean Girls drink from Totally The Bomb, I knew I had to try it to see if it tastes as good as it looks. So, get in loser, we’re going to Starbucks.

Starbucks’ Secret Menu Mean Girls Drink Tastes Like White Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

Rachel Chapman

There are two different Starbucks Mean Girls drink recipes that you can find online, Totally The Bomb’s recipe and a recipe shared on TikTok by @jessnicole____. They both essentially are strawberry Frappuccinos with customizations, but since the recipes are a few years old now, some of their ingredients are no longer available. While the TikTok Mean Girls drink has the discontinued raspberry syrup and peach juice, Totally The Bomb’s drink is only missing guava juice. I decided to go with the latter since that would be the closest to the original recipe. I also feel like the guava juice is unnecessary, and the drink is delicious without it.

To order a grande version of this Mean Girls Frappuccino, ask your barista for a White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino — not the White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino. Then, ask for sweet cream instead of whole milk and add in strawberry puree. If you’re ordering from the Starbucks app, you’ll need to take a different approach since it won’t allow you to add in the strawberry puree when you select the White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino. Instead, you’ll need to order a Strawberry Crème Frappuccino, and replace the two pumps of Classic Syrup with three pumps of White Chocolate Mocha Sauce. Switch out the whole milk with sweet cream, and no need to worry about the strawberry puree — that is already an add-in.

While it may look and taste very similar to just a regular Strawberry Crème Frappuccino, I think the small customizations of having the White Chocolate Mocha Sauce and sweet cream really do make a difference flavor-wise. This version is a lot creamier, but you still get the tartness from the strawberries and you don’t lose the fruity aspect. It really reminded me of a decadent white chocolate-covered strawberry, which I can just imagine Regina Georgia’s mom trying to serve The Plastics as a snack.

While I prefer coffee drinks — because most days, I need the caffeine — this would definitely be something I would have ordered and loved in high school. It’s Insta-worthy, grool, and the perfect drink to sip on as you’re walking around the mall with your group of besties, like Cady, Regina, Gretchen, and Karen. I would even say it’s so fetch.