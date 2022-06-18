Meet The Summer I Turned Pretty's New Heartthrob, Christopher Briney

In any good YA romance, there’s a whole lot of yearning. Sure, it’s fun to see the characters share a kiss and get their “happily ever after” moment, but all of that is only worth it if it takes a lot of pining after each other to get there. In The Summer I Turned Pretty, main character Isabel “Belly” Conklin (Lola Tung), definitely does a lot of pining after Conrad Fisher, played by Christopher Briney. And while Briney is a relative newcomer, it’s likely The Summer I Turned Pretty is going to inspire much yearning for him in due time.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, which is based on author Jenny Han’s hit books series of the same name, premiered on Prime Video on June 17. The new TV series tells the story of Belly, who has spent every summer of her life at Cousins Beach with her family friends the Fishers — and those summers have always included her wishing Conrad would notice her ~like that~.

The part of Conrad is Briney’s first major role; he appeared in just a few short films before The Summer I Turned Pretty. He graduated from Pace University in 2020 with a BFA in acting, so he jumped right into this role shortly after earning his degree.

Dana Hawley/Prime Video

Briney lists some info about himself on his website, like the fact that he grew up in Connecticut and lived there until he moved to New York City for college. He still calls New York his home base, and even pitches in the New York City Men’s Baseball League. In addition to his career in front of the camera, Briney also enjoy stepping behind the lens. He’s a talented photographer and showcases his photos on his website. He also shares his photography on Instagram, which is also where he posts updates about The Summer I Turned Pretty. Since the show has already been renewed for a second season, fans can expect to see many more updates there soon.

Season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty is streaming on Prime Video now.