Taylor Swift Is Pissed Off About The Ticketmaster Fiasco

Like many Swifties, Taylor Swift isn’t pleased about the ticket purchasing debacle for her The Eras Tour. On Nov. 17, Ticketmaster canceled the general tickets sale for the concert series due to “insufficient” remaining tickets. This decision came after the ticket vendor’s site crashed during the Nov. 15 presale, leaving many fans who registered for tickets to virtually wait in long lines.

During the presale mishap, Swift had noticeably remained quiet on social media. However, on Nov. 18, the Midnights singer broke her silence and voiced her frustration on her Instagram Story. “Well, it goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans. We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years,” Swift began the lengthy statement.

Notably, the singer didn’t publicly name Ticketmaster in her note, but she alluded to the ticketing fiasco. “It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse,” she wrote.

@INSTAGRAM/TAYLORSWIFT

Swift continued, noting the “outside entity” assured her and her team they could handle a large demand in ticket sales. However, that wasn’t the case on presale day. The same day Ticketmaster announced the general ticket cancellation, Live Nation’s chairman Greg Maffei told CNBC that 14 million people tried to score presale tickets on Nov. 15. However, only 1.5 million “verified” slots were open for presale, and this ultimately overcrowded the site.

Maffei also revealed Ticketmaster, which merged with Live Nation, sold over 2 million tickets that day. The singer added that it was “truly amazing” that 2.4 million people purchased tickets, but she feels disappointed that it came at a cost to her fans.

Swift ended her statement telling fans she hopes to open new opportunities to gather together, possibly through future tour dates. “Thank you for wanting to be there. You have no idea how much that means,” she said.

Swift’s The Eras Tour will kick off in March 2023.