Heads Up, Ticketmaster Canceled Taylor's 'Eras Tour' Public Sale

Just two days after the Ticketmaster website crashed on Nov. 15 due to an overwhelming demand of fans buying pre-sale tickets for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, the ticket-selling website has now announced that the general sale on Nov. 18 will no longer be happening.

“Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” Ticketmaster tweeted on Nov. 17.

More to come...