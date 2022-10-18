Taylor's First Midnights Single "Anti-Hero" Is All About Her Insecurities

It’s official: “Anti-Hero” is Taylor Swift’s next single. The track will be featured on Swift’s upcoming 10th studio album, Midnights, which will arrive on Friday, Oct. 21. Although that’s still a few days away, luckily for fans, Swift has already revealed a few things about “Anti-Hero,” like the meaning behind the song and when to expect its music video, so here’s everything you need to know about the song.

Swift first appeared to tease that “Anti-Hero” would be her next single through her Midnights Mayhem With Me TikToks. During the sixth episode of her video series, Swift revealed the third track on her upcoming album is called “Anti-Hero.”

Interestingly enough, the star made the announcement while holding her Midnights phone upside down, which she only did one other time while announcing her eighth Midnights track, “Vigilante Sh*t.” This made fans wonder whether the two tracks could be singles because Swift is notorious for hiding easter eggs throughout everything she releases.

Then, while sharing the release week schedule for Midnights on Instagram on Oct. 16, Swift confirmed “Anti-Hero” would be the first single off her new album by announcing it would not only be getting a music video but a social media challenge as well. So, what’s “Anti-Hero” about and when is the music video premiering? I’ve got all the details right here.

The Meaning Behind Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Lyrics

Another hint Swift dropped toward “Anti-Hero” being a single was that on Oct. 3, she shared a video on Instagram explaining her writing process behind the track, which she hadn’t done previously for any of her other Midnights songs.“It’s one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written,” Swift said about “Anti-Hero,” adding that it dives into her biggest insecurities.

“I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized,” Swift explained. “Not to sound too dark, but I struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person.” She described the song as being a “guided tour” about all the things she hates about herself and told fans they don’t need to “feel bad” for her because “we all hate things about ourselves.”

“It’s all of those aspects of the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we have to come to terms with if we’re going to be this person,” Swift added. “I like ‘Anti-Hero’ a lot because I think it’s really honest.”

Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Music Video Release Date

Yes, “Anti-Hero” is getting the music video treatment. In her Midnights Manifest video on IG, which featured a promotional schedule for Swift’s Midnights album, the star announced the music video for “Anti-Hero” would be premiering on Oct. 21 at 8 a.m. ET.

Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Social Media Challenge

During that same video, Swift teased “Anti-Hero” would also be getting a fun social media challenge by telling fans to use the hashtag #TSAntiHeroChallenge with their videos. As for what the challenge involves, that still remains unclear.

Get ready, Swifties, because “Anti-Hero” is about to take over the charts when it drops on Oct. 21!