Swifties are still basking in the beauty of Folklore, Taylor Swift's July 2020 album, but she's got more surprises up her sleeve. She announced yet another album, evermore, on Dec. 10, and it's special for one major reason. Taylor Swift's evermore tracklist arrived just in time for her 31st birthday, and Swifties are losing it.

Swift took to Instagram early that morning to explain why she chose to release her ninth studio album just on the heels of her prior record.

"Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now," she began. "You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something! I also know this holiday season will be a lonely one for most of us and if there are any of you out there who turn to music to cope with missing loved ones the way I do, this is for you."

evermore's announcement arrived with the same woodsy, nature-inspired packaging as Folklore, and included a 15-song track list. Swifties can also purchase a deluxe physical edition of the album with two extra bonus tracks.

You can see Swift's evermore album tracklist below:

In a separate post, Swift revealed evermore is Folklore's "sister" album, and was a result of carry-over passion from her initial songwriting sessions with Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, Justin Vernon, and William Bowery, aka her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

"To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music," Swift captioned her post. "We chose to wander deeper in. I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released."

For Swift, her latest chapter was "different" than anything she's done before, which is why she wasn't ready to close it.

There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them."

evermore is set to include features from Haim, The National, and Bon Iver, and arrives at midnight EST on Dec. 10. With the "Willow" music video arriving at midnight as well, it's high time to be a Swiftie.