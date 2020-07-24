Fans didn't get to attend Lover Fest this year, but they did get a surprise album from Taylor Swift instead, filled with 16 amazing tracks. Swift explained she worked on Folklore during her time in quarantine, and instead of waiting to share it, she went ahead and dropped it right away. At a time when so many artists have canceled their tours and album promotions, Folklore was the gift Swifties needed to satisfy their music drought. After listening to it in full, fans think they nailed the meaning behind one song. This fan theory about Taylor Swift's "The Last Great American Dynasty" is so interesting.

The day Folklore dropped on July 24, Swift gave fans some background about the production of her album on Twitter. She explained it started with imagery and visuals popping up into her head that eventually lead to her writing stories and characters around them. "I found myself not only writing my own stories, but also writing about or from the perspective of people I've never met, people I've known, or wish I hadn't," Swift wrote.

In the comments section of her "Cardigan" music video, she told fans she purposely hid easter eggs throughout her lyrics on Folklore, leading fans to dissect every part of the album. After doing some digging, fans think "The Last Great American Dynasty" is about Rebekah Harkness and her husband William, who were the previous owners of Swift’s Rhode Island mansion.

In the song, Swift sings, "They picked out a home and called it 'Holiday House,' their parties were tasteful, if a little loud." Fans remembered "Holiday House" is the name of Swift's current home, and a woman named Rebekah once owned it. Not to mention, she also goes by "Betty," which is another song on Folklore.

Swift name-drops Rebekah in her song and even mentions Rhode Island, singing:

Rebekah gave up on the Rhode Island set forever/ Flew in all her B*tch Pack friends from the city/ Filled the pool with champagne and swam with the big names/ And blew through the money on the boys and the ballet

Swift did say the songs are based on people she knows and wanted fans to piece her lyrics together, so fans may not be far off in their theory.

She's also name-dropped a few of her exes, friends, and celebrity idols in her songs before, so it's not a stretch to think this song is about someone specific.

What makes Swift's albums so exciting for fans is they have so many easter eggs, and they are always up for interpretation. Fans are having so much fun with Folklore, and they'll be playing it on repeat until they've found everything.