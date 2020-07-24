Taylor Swift isn't shy about dropping names in her lyrics. From her exes and her besties, to her celebrity idols, the singer has referenced so many people in her life through her music. When Swift revealed her Folklore tracklist on July 23, fans wondered who Taylor Swift's "Betty" is about. They had a few guesses, but after listening to the song and reading its lyrics, their theories have only skyrocketed.

Fans were really excited to dive into Folklore because, for the first time ever, they didn't know what to expect from one of Swift's albums. Usually, the singer releases a single and music video ahead dropping a new album, giving fans a taste of its sound and overall theme. Along the way, she would also give fans a few hints about some of her lyrics. Since this album came together while Swift was in quarantine, it wasn't expected, leaving fans with little to no information about Folklore. All they knew it had 16 songs, including one called "Betty."

As soon as fans saw the name, they put their detective skills to work to find out who could be at the center of this song. They knew it had to be someone important, especially because one of Folklore's deluxe editions is named Betty's Garden.

One of the most popular theories was Swift drew inspiration from her boyfriend Joe Alwyn's mother, Elizabeth.

But now that fans have heard the song, and the rest of the album, they've realized that while Betty's name may have been inspired by Alwyn's mom's name, Betty may actually be a character Swift came up with to tell a story about a love triangle! And the key to figuring out the story behind "Betty" is actually hidden in two other tracks on Folklore: "Cardigan" and "August."

OK, bear with me: According to eagle-eyed fans' analysis, "Cardigan," "August," and "Betty" tell a story about a love triangle from the three people involved's different perspectives.

In "Cardigan," a girl tells a story about falling in love with a boy, getting drunk under streetlights and kissing at downtown bars. But at some point in the song, the boy leaves her, but she says she knows she'll come back to her.

Then, in "August," a girl tells a story about a summer affair. She recounts being twisted in bed sheets and time slipping by quickly because she was in summer love. But the girl knew the boy was never hers all along.

More to come...